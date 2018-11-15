TODAY |

'The gap is closing' - England prop's warning to All Blacks ahead of Japan World Cup

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks

England are World Cup contenders for next year's Japan tournament, while the All Blacks aren't as far ahead of the rest of the world as they once were, according to England prop Mako Vunipola.

Speaking to the Rugby Paper, Vunipola declared that the All Blacks' aura of invincibility has waned, citing the 16-9 loss to Ireland in Dublin as proof that Steve Hansen's side are beatable.

"The gap is closing with New Zealand, but it's not just about them, you can see how every game internationally between the big teams is a proper contest," Vunipola said.

"That's what you want. New Zealand are still World Cup favourites because they still have that experience of being number one and they're still the team to chase, but England competed well and you can see how Ireland have consistently challenged them.

"Ireland have beaten New Zealand twice in the last couple of years and shown that they are human."

Ryan Crotty. 10 November 2018 - Rugby Union, Quilter Internationals - England v New Zealand - X - Photo: Charlotte Wilson / Offside / www.photosport.nz
Ryan Crotty. Source: Photosport
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The 1 NEWS Sport reporter say there may be more fallout from the scandal after Smith, Warner and Bancroft were cut from the Test squad.
Cricket Australia 'in the planning phase' for Smith, Warner returns
2
All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith
Stop Aaron Smith: Springboks halfback reveals secret behind beating All Blacks
3
Sean Abbott's monster hit couldn't steer the Sixers to victory over the Thunder.
Aussie tail-ender belts one out of the stadium in BBL's Sydney derby
4
Because the NRL organised the much, they reportedly took most of the profits.
'NRL took advantage of Mate Ma'a Tonga' - Leaked report claims unfair treatment of Tongan players after historic Kangaroos Test
5
Ryan Crotty. 10 November 2018 - Rugby Union, Quilter Internationals - England v New Zealand - X - Photo: Charlotte Wilson / Offside / www.photosport.nz
'The gap is closing' - England prop's warning to All Blacks ahead of Japan World Cup
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:45
Colin Mansbridge said getting the job as the Crusaders boss was what it must feel like to be picked for the All Blacks.

New Crusaders CEO joins select group of three
00:53
The world number two side have become a World Cup dark horse.

Teams no longer fear All Blacks, says Ireland winger
00:53
With Sam Cane ruled out for the remainder of the season, Savea has become the first choice No.7.

Ardie Savea fends off overseas offers, re-signs with NZ Rugby until 2021
00:52
Hansen says he’d want to stay on, but will leave for the good of the team.

Sir Clive Woodward slams Steve Hansen's All Blacks exit announcement before Rugby World Cup as 'huge mistake'