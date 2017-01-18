 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

Rugby


'The gap is closeable' - former Wallabies fullback rates Australian Super Rugby chances

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former Wallabies fullback Matt Burke believes that the gulf in class between the Australian and New Zealand conference isn't as big as it seems ahead of the 2017 Super Rugby season.

Israel Folau taken by Kriel Andre. Waratahs v Bulls, Super Rugby Round 12. Played at Allianz Stadium, Sydney Australia on Saturday 14 May 2016. Copyright Photo: Clay Cross / photosport.nz

Waratahs star fullback Israel Folau.

Source: Photosport

Writing in the Sydney Morning Herald, Burke says the teams in the Australian conference have a realistic chance of upsetting the apple cart in 2017, potentially able to claim honours ahead of the teams from New Zealand and South Africa.

"The New Zealand teams again dominated in Brisbane – albeit in a different format, in what were basically trial matches – but my gut feeling is that although they have skill to burn, incredible depth and pace, just how much more can these teams evolve – because I reckon they are pretty near their peak," Burke wrote.

Psychologist Sara Chatwin has some tips for Michael Cheika, who was left fuming at the weekend.
Source: Breakfast

"By that I mean that the Aussie teams can now just see the heels of their Kiwi rivals, rather than feeling like they're rats on a wheel not getting anywhere."

"So, if the Australian teams can lift the standard, and no doubt they have the capability to do that, the gap is closable."

It's been a mixed bag for Australian sides as of late, with no teams having a real impact on the competition since the Waratahs title win in 2014.

The lack of depth in the Australian domestic game has also been reflected in international rugby, with the Wallabies struggling in 2016, being whitewashed 3-0 by the touring English side before eventually finishing 17 points behind the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship.

The Super Rugby season begins on February 23, with the Rebels hosting the Blues.

Related

Hurricanes' Vaea Fifita scores a try as he is tackled by Blues' Ihaia West

All Blacks hopefuls Vaea Fifita, Brad Weber to miss start of Super Rugby after Tens injuries

Beaver to lead Chiefs in first pre-season Super Rugby showdown with Bulls
Fiji's Osea Kolinisau scores in the sevens final.

SANZAAR 'very open' to discussions for Fijian Super Rugby team

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:02
1
More than 1000 people, including rugby's elite, gathered in Auckland to remember the 35-year-old.

Former All Black Sione Lauaki remembered as a humble, loving family man with a cheeky streak


01:00
2
The pair were given the honour of helping take Lauaki from his packed funeral service.

Sione Lauaki's All Blacks brothers Liam Messam and Jerome Kaino help carry coffin to hearse

01:53
3
Students from Kelston Boys High as well as those close to Lauaki combined to give the former All Black the send-off he deserved.

Watch: Sione Lauaki farewelled with spine-tingling haka

02:02
4
More than 1000 people, including rugby's elite, gathered in Auckland to remember the 35-year-old.

'We celebrate and mourn the loss of a great man' - Sione Lauaki remembered in Auckland

01:03
5
The Warriors playmaker says while this weekend's tournament is important to him, starting in good form for the NRL competition takes priority.

Shaun Johnson close to new Warriors deal - report

Helicopter crashes in the Ruapehu District

The pilot was the only person on board.


Man left with serious injuries after stabbing on Kapati Coast

The man is in hospital and his injuries are said to not be life-threatening.


00:20
A huge storm is being blamed as the cause for the sinkhole opening up.

Watch: The extraordinary moment two cars are swallowed by sinkhole

A huge Pacific storm parked itself over Southern California and unloaded, ravaging roads, opening sinkholes.

00:22
Little Emil was at first confused, then delighted by being able to see.

Awww... Heartwarming moment Danish baby sees mum clearly for the first time

Baby Emil was confused at first, and then overjoyed.

Fire engine

No chemicals found in leak at a Waikato factory

Initial reports were that 1000 litres of nitric acid had leaked into a drainage system.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ