'The gap is closeable' - former Wallabies fullback rates Australian Super Rugby chances

Former Wallabies fullback Matt Burke believes that the gulf in class between the Australian and New Zealand conference isn't as big as it seems ahead of the 2017 Super Rugby season.

Waratahs star fullback Israel Folau. Source: Photosport

Writing in the Sydney Morning Herald, Burke says the teams in the Australian conference have a realistic chance of upsetting the apple cart in 2017, potentially able to claim honours ahead of the teams from New Zealand and South Africa.

"The New Zealand teams again dominated in Brisbane – albeit in a different format, in what were basically trial matches – but my gut feeling is that although they have skill to burn, incredible depth and pace, just how much more can these teams evolve – because I reckon they are pretty near their peak," Burke wrote.

"By that I mean that the Aussie teams can now just see the heels of their Kiwi rivals, rather than feeling like they're rats on a wheel not getting anywhere."

"So, if the Australian teams can lift the standard, and no doubt they have the capability to do that, the gap is closable."

It's been a mixed bag for Australian sides as of late, with no teams having a real impact on the competition since the Waratahs title win in 2014.

The lack of depth in the Australian domestic game has also been reflected in international rugby, with the Wallabies struggling in 2016, being whitewashed 3-0 by the touring English side before eventually finishing 17 points behind the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship.