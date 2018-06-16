 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'The game isn't black and white' - Steve Hansen proposes changes after match-turning red card costs France

share

Source:

AAP

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has proposed a report system in Test rugby after his team had seen off a 14-man France 26-13 in an unedifying second Test.

Hansen says he would like to see a way of keeping players 'in the park' after situations like the one Benjamin Fall suffered.
Source: 1 NEWS

Hansen was disappointed last night's Test was defined by the contentious early dismissal of visiting fullback Benjamin Fall after his clumsy leap for a high ball.

A 12th-minute red card sucked the life out of the contest in Wellington, helping a rusty New Zealand clinch the three-Test series.

The ruling also left the tourists fuming.

Captain Mathieu Bastareaud pointed out Fall had eyes for the ball only when he connected with the legs of high-leaping Beauden Barrett.

Five-eighth Barrett plunged to the ground head first and didn't return after failing a concussion test.

The classy playmaker was missed as the world champions produced an error-laden display, while France unleashed considerably more resolve than in last week's 52-11 loss in Auckland.

Hansen agreed the game was ruined as a spectacle and suggested Fall should have remained in the game.

The All Blacks coach said the red card had many negative repercussions for both teams.
Source: 1 NEWS

"It's disappointing they lost a player, I reckon. A red card always affects a game," he said.

"I know they've got to look after players but somehow we need a system where things can go on report.

"The player didn't deliberately aim to do anything to Beaudy. It's one of those things we have to look at to make sure it doesn't make it a one-sided Test."

Despite being a player short, the French dominated most facets of the game, including a clear edge in the physical exchanges.

It was glimpses of the All Blacks' attacking class that proved the difference, with fullback Jordie Barrett, younger brother of Beauden, the game's stand-out figure. He scored two of their four tries.

France's early dominance allowed halfback Morgan Parra to slot the first of two penalty goals.

Benjamin Fall's night was over after this scary contact with Barrett.
Source: SKY

The game swung when Australian referee Angus Gardner produced his red card at the same Westpac Stadium venue where All Black Sonny Bill Williams was sent off a year ago against the British and Irish Lions.

Gardner said 29-year-old Fall was "not in a realistic position to contest the ball. I've not got any option".

The All Blacks were in front a minute later when prop Joe Moody loped through a yawning gap.

Winger Ben Smith jinked across for a second and Jordie Barrett completed a sweeping 70m counter-attack on halftime to put his team 21-6 ahead.

France deservedly won the second half 7-5 courtesy of a try after the hooter to prop Cedate Gomes Sa.

Hansen said it was clear his players weren't switched on.

"We as a team were off the pace so we'll need to have a look at how we mentally prepare," he said.

"But you're better to win ugly than you are to lose pretty."

The All Blacks will chase a series sweep and a 14th-straight win over France in next week's third Test in Dunedin.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:18
1
Benjamin Fall's night was over after this scary contact with Barrett.

Underwhelming All Blacks defeat 14-man France after game-changing red card

00:27
2
The winger was an omission from the end of year tour squad.

Opinion: He should have been the next Jonah Lomu, instead Julian Savea's shortened All Blacks career will leave fans wondering what could have been

00:41
3
The All Blacks coach said the red card had many negative repercussions for both teams.

Watch: 'It spoils the game straight away' - Steve Hansen shares personal opinion on game-changing red card

00:15
4
Taniela Tupou's late effort couldn't prevent his side's 26-21 loss in Melbourne,

Tongan Thor grabs first ever Test try as Wallabies fall to Ireland

00:15
5
Tadhg Furlong's effort saw Ireland come away with a 26-21 victory in Melbourne,

Watch: Unstoppable prop barges over for try as Ireland claim second Test, force decider with Wallabies

01:59
The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

Exclusive: Christchurch researchers make major breakthrough in bowel cancer prevention

The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

'Smear Your Mea' campaign founder dies of cervical cancer

Talei Morrison was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year.

02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Government stands by Housing New Zealand evictions

National spokeswoman Judith Collins says each eviction needs to be looked at individually.


02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Families with children kicked out of state housing for not paying their rent

Housing New Zealand evicted 87 families between 2014-15 and 2017-18.


01:50
Dunedin man Malcolm Diack has New Zealand's only locust farm registered for human consumption.

'Crunch, crunch!' Protein-rich locusts might be coming to a dinner plate near you

Dunedin's Malcom Diack has filled two shipping containers with more than 20,000 locusts as demand surges.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 