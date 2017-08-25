Future Super Rugby stars to feature in under-20 tournament next month

The next big names in Super Rugby will go head-to-head across an action-packed week of rugby at the 2021 Super Rugby Aotearoa under-20 tournament next month.

All Black winger Caleb Clarke playing for the Baby Blacks in 2017. Source: Photosport

The newly formed tournament will see under-20 sides from the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders, Highlanders along with a New Zealand Barbarians Club under-20 team take part in three match days at Taupō’s Owen Delany Park.

Former Blues and Stormers coach Paul Feeney will head the New Zealand Barbarian Club under-20 coaching team, with players set to be selected from across the 26 provincial unions.

The New Zealand under-20 programme also gets a boost with the announcement of Tabai Matson as Head Coach.

The former Crusaders and Chiefs Assistant Coach will be joined by Tom Donnelly and Cory Jane in the coaching team.

New Zealand Rugby High Performance Player Development Manager Matt Sexton said rejuvenating the under-20 programme was pleasing after the Covid-19 enforced hiatus in 2020.

“The Super Rugby Aotearoa Under 20 tournament will give our emerging players a high level of game experience and give our talent identification network an effective platform to confirm players for the New Zealand Under 20 programme," Sexton said.

“Securing the calibre of coaches that we have is crucial in the Under 20s environment. Tabai’s experience is first class and along with Tom and Cory; they have a really important role assisting the development of these young players."

A playing programme for the New Zealand under-20 will be confirmed in coming months, with the hope that a trans-Tasman bubble will enable an Oceania tournament later this year.