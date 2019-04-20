Future of Crusaders' name and logo to be revealed today after brand review

The future of the Crusaders' name will be revealed this afternoon, with New Zealand Rugby and the Canterbury Super Rugby franchise wrapping up their brand review.

NZR and the Crusaders are holding a press conference at Rugby Park in Christchurch at noon today to announce the findings from their review, which the team committed to back in June.

The announcement will confirm what the team will be called from 2021 and the new logo that will go with it - with the previous one, which featured a medieval man in armour with a sword, scrapped.

That logo was dropped after the March 15 Christchurch mosque shootings, with the franchise opting to distance itself from the connection to the Crusades - a bloody conflict between Muslims and Christians which spanned from the 1000s to 1600s.