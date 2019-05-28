TODAY |

Funeral set for former All Black Percy Erceg, dead at 90

Former All Black Percy Erceg has died aged 90.

Erceg earned nine appearances for the All Blacks between 1951 and 1952, including four Tests, and also played for the Māori All Blacks seven times.

Erceg began his career when he made the North Auckland (which later became Northland) side as a 19-year-old in 1948.

He then moved to Auckland, where he made 30 appearances for the union before heading back north to finish his career, making 25 appearances for North Auckland from 1954 to 1956.

At the end of the 1951 season, Erceg was awarded the Tom French as the country's most outstanding Māori player and went on to be heavily involved with national Māori sides as a coach and a selector.

He also managed the Māori side that toured Australia and the Pacific Islands in 1979 and was coach of the side in Wales in 1982.

Erceg's funeral will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church tomorrow at 10.30am, followed by interment at the Kaitaia Public Cemetery.

Congratulations to Percy Erceg who received Life Membership with the NZ Maori Rugby Board. Percy Erceg is pictured with Andrew Golightly (NZR Board and former NRU Chairman)
Percy Erceg stands with NZR Board and former NRU Chairman Andrew Golightly after receiving his Life Membership with the NZ Māori Rugby Board in 2016. Source: Supplied / Northland Rugby Union
