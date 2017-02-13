Funeral details for Sione Lauaki released as public given chance to farewell Chiefs star on Saturday

Former All Black and Chiefs loosie Sione Lauaki will be farewelled this weekend at a funeral service in Auckland.

The 35-year-old's family will have a service on Friday evening before a public service at a church in the west Auckland suburb of Te Atatu.

A family notice in the New Zealand Herald says the 17-cap All Black passed away in Waitakere Hospital.

He died last Sunday reportedly of kidney failure.

"Wax" will be taken from the church to his final resting place in Waikumete Cemetery which happens to be near his old college, Kelston Boys' High School.

Past and present stars from the New Zealand rugby and rugby league scenes are expected to pay their respects.

Lauaki is survived by his wife Stephanie and his five children.

Funeral Service for Sione Lauaki