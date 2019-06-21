Funds for Israel Folau's legal fight against Rugby Australia top $200,000

Almost 2000 Australians are backing rugby star and committed Christian Israel Folau ahead of his legal fight against Rugby Australia in what could be a landmark test of religious freedoms.

The sportman's AU$4 million RA contract was terminated in May after a post he made on social media citing the Bible was deemed homophobic. It followed a similar incident last year.

He had uploaded an image to Instagram which stated drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters would go to hell.

Now a GoFundMe page set up earlier this week to raise funds for legal costs in his bid for reinstatement has raised over $200,000.

While it's a long way from Folau's goal to raise a total of $3 million, donations spiked sharply on Friday morning from around $350 after midnight.

"I believe that sharing the Bible is an act of love and compassion," he said on GoFundMe.

"I do not believe that it is fair or right that I be punished for my religious beliefs."

Asked on Sydney radio 2GB if RA had a social media clause in his contract that would have prohibited him from speaking about his faith, Folau said "no, absolutely not".

After the first incident in 2018, Folau said he was counselled by RA that while he could share his religious beliefs, he should "do it in a more respectful way".

He believes he has done that.

"I'm always about sharing that from a place of love and believing in the Bible that people ... have the opportunity to hear that, so they do repent if they choose to and turn away from [sin] and have an opportunity to be in heaven one day," he told 2GB.

The former Wallaby says he and wife Maria, an international netball player, have already spent more than $100,000 of their own money dealing with RA's internal tribunal processes.

"I believe the termination of my contract is unlawful, which is why I have started legal proceedings against Rugby Australia and Rugby NSW," Folau said on the website.

"In response, Rugby Australia have already said that they will 'divert significant resources' to fight me in court.

"Even if I win, Rugby Australia can appeal. There is every chance that a prominent test case like this could take years and eventually end up in the High Court of Australia."

The GoFundMe page had raised $215,677 in donations from more than 2000 people as at 10.55am AEST. Most of the individual donations were around $50. But some people had tipped in $500 and $200 each.

"I know I am putting myself on the line - this action will be very costly in terms of time, money and reputation - but I do not intend to stop now," Folau said on GoFundMe.