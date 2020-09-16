TODAY |

Full video: Funeral of Jonah Lomu's former agent Phil Kingsley Jones

Source:  1 NEWS

The funeral service of Phil Kingsley Jones was held on Friday, October 16.

Watch the full ceremony in the video above.

The service will take place at the home of Counties Manukau Rugby – Navigation Homes Stadium, Pukekohe. Source: 1 NEWS

The service took place at the home of Counties Manukau Rugby – Navigation Homes Stadium, Pukekohe.

All were welcome and were asked to wear colour. An after match function was then to be held for close friends and family.

Kingsley Jones, who helped guide Jonah Lomu to global stardom, died last month aged 72.

He was Lomu's manager for a decade as the big wing etched his name into rugby folklore.

He is also credited with keeping Lomu in New Zealand when rugby league came offering big money.

Born in Wales, Kingsley Jones moved to New Zealand in 1983, becoming closely associated with the Counties Manukau union.

Kingsley Jones had been suffering from ill health prior to his death.

He is survived by wife Verina, three children, 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Five All Blacks, three Black Ferns nominated for World Rugby's player of the decade awards
2
Caleb Clarke to start, Beauden Barrett returns for All Blacks in second Bledisloe clash
3
Full video: Funeral of Jonah Lomu's former agent Phil Kingsley Jones
4
Rennie makes four changes to Wallabies for Eden Park showdown with All Blacks
5
Exclusive: Israel Adesanya delays next UFC fight so coach can train Junior Fa, plans to return with shot at second title
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Springboks set to make final decision on Rugby Championship participation
00:21

All Blacks suffer injury blow hours out from Bledisloe Cup squad announcement
02:08

Former Hawke's Bay captain now helping Northland's challenge for Ranfurly Shield

All Blacks ready to rebound in second Bledisloe Test with clear minds and clean haircuts