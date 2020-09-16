Full video: Funeral of Jonah Lomu's former agent Phil Kingsley Jones

The funeral service of Phil Kingsley Jones was held on Friday, October 16.

Watch the full ceremony in the video above.

The service took place at the home of Counties Manukau Rugby – Navigation Homes Stadium, Pukekohe.

All were welcome and were asked to wear colour. An after match function was then to be held for close friends and family.

Kingsley Jones, who helped guide Jonah Lomu to global stardom, died last month aged 72.

He was Lomu's manager for a decade as the big wing etched his name into rugby folklore.

He is also credited with keeping Lomu in New Zealand when rugby league came offering big money.

Born in Wales, Kingsley Jones moved to New Zealand in 1983, becoming closely associated with the Counties Manukau union.

Kingsley Jones had been suffering from ill health prior to his death.