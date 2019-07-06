FULL LISTS: Kiwi sides announce squads for 2020 Super Rugby season

The five New Zealand Super Rugby sides have named their squads for the upcoming 2020 season, with an interesting batch of youth and experience scattered across the teams.

The Blues have secured the biggest move among the five New Zealand sides, earlier this year announcing the arrival of Beauden Barrett from the Hurricanes.

All Blacks winger Rieko Ioane is listed as a midfield option, with the Blues having said goodbye to both Ma'a Nonu and Sonny Bill Williams.

The Chiefs have placed their faith in a number of younger players, an exciting batch of rookies named for next season's Super Rugby competition.

Led by new coach Warren Gatland, the Chiefs' squad features eight current All Blacks, six Maori All Blacks and nine rookies, headlined by Kini Naholo - younger brother of All Black Waisake. Bay of Plenty's Kaleb Trask, and Waikato's Quinn Tupaea are both also included, having represented New Zealand at under-20 level.

All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick does not feature, given a season off as part of his new New Zealand Rugby contract.

The defending champion Crusaders have arguably the biggest gaps to fill, having lost a number of key and fringe All Blacks, with Ryan Crotty, Kieran Read, Matt Todd, Sam Whitelock and Israel Dagg those not returning for various reasons.

Scott Barrett will captain the side in place of Whitelock, who will play a season in Japan.

The Highlanders have added the likes of Mitch Hunt of the Crusaders, and Michael Collins of the Blues, while losing the likes of captain Luke Whitelock, Ben Smith, Waisake Naholo, Marty Banks, Tom Franklin and Elliot Dixon.

The Hurricanes have added no established first-five to replace Blues-bound Beauden Barrett, with Jackson Garden-Bachop, Fletcher Smith and James Marshall contending for the number 10 jersey.

Elsewhere the likes of Tyrel Lomax arrive from the Highlanders, Scott Scrafton from the Blues and Jamie Booth returning from the Sunwolves to Hurricanes' ranks.

Super Rugby begins with the Blues hosting the Chiefs at Eden Park on January 31, the earliest start in the competition's history.

BLUES:

Beauden Barrett, Otere Black, Finlay Christie, Caleb Clarke, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Matt Duffie, Kurt Eklund, TJ Faiane, Blake Gibson, Josh Goodhue, Jack Heighton, Alex Hodgman, Jordan Hyland, Akira Ioane, Rieko Ioane, Tony Lamborn, Ezekiel Lindenmuth, Sione Mafileo, Joe Marchant, Emoni Narawa, Ray Niuia, Sam Nock, Jared Page, Dalton Papalii, James Parsons, Stephen Perofeta, Jacob Pierce, Harry Plummer, Marcel Renata, Waimana Riedlinger-Kapa, Tom Robinson, Jonathan Ruru, Hoskins Sotutu, Mark Telea, Tanielu Tele'a, James Tucker, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ofa Tuungafasi, Baden Wardlaw.

CHIEFS:

Nathan Harris, Bradley Slater, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ryan Coxon, Nepo Laulala, Atu Moli, Reuben O'Neill, Aidan Ross, Angus Ta'avao, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tyler Ardron, Michael Allardice, Laghlan McWhannell, Lachlan Boshier, Mitchell Brown, Sam Cane, Pita Gus Sowakula, Luke Jacobson, Mitchell Karpik, Dylan Nel, Lisati Milo-Harris, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Brad Weber, Aaron Cruden, Tiaan Falcon, Damian McKenzie, Kaleb Trask, Orbyn Leger, Anton Lienert-Brown, Tumua Manu, Alex Nankivell, Bailyn Sullivan, Solomon Alaimalo, Sam McNicol, Kini Naholo, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Shaun Stevenson, Quinn Tupaea, Sean Wainui.

CRUSADERS:

Michael Alaalatoa, Harry Allan, Scott Barrett (c), Ethan Blackadder, George Bower, Tom Christie, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Mitchell Dunshea, Cullen Grace, Billy Harmon, Sione Havili, Oliver Jager, Andrew Makalio, Brodie McAlister, Joe Moody, Luke Romano, Ethan Roots, Tom Sanders, Quinten Strange, Codie Taylor, Isi Tuungafasi.

George Bridge, Fergus Burke, Brett Cameron, Mitchell Drummond, Ere Enari, Braydon Ennor, Leicester Faingaanuku, Inga Finau, Jack Goodhue, Bryn Hall, David Havili, Will Jordan, Manasa Mataele, Dallas McLeod, Richie Mo'unga, Fetuli Paea, Sevu Reece.

HIGHLANDERS:

Liam Coltman, Ash Dixon, Ricky Jackson, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Josh Iosefa-Scott, Ayden Johnstone, Siate Tokolahi, Jeff Thwaites, Ethan De Groot, Pari Pari Parkinson, Josh Dickson, Jack Whetton, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, James Lentjes, Dillon Hunt, Marino Mikaele Tu'u, Shannon Frizell, Sione Misiloi, Zane Kapeli, Teariki Ben-Nicholas, Jesse Parete, Aaron Smith, Kayne Hammington, Folau Fakatava, Bryn Gatland, Josh Ioane, Mitch Hunt*, Rob Thompson, Patelesio Tomkinson, Teihorangi Walden, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Scott Gregory, Ngane Punivai, Jona Nareki, Tevita Nabura, Josh McKay, Michael Collins, Chris Kuridrani, Connor Garden-Bachop.