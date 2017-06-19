 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Full Interview: Sir Colin Meads talks about his rugby fears, facing the Lions and what chances the current squad has against the ABs

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Sir Colin Meads has sat down for a rare on-camera interview at today's unveiling of a bronze depiction of himself in Te Kuiti, where he discussed his time and fears as an All Black.

Pinetree stuck around to give some rare answers while unveiling his statue in Te Kuiti today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Pinetree was rumoured to miss today's ceremony, which doubled as the opening of the Meads Brothers Exhibition - a rugby museum created by Sir Colin and his brother Stan - due to a decline in health while he continues his battle with pancreatic cancer.

But the rugby legend had his mind made up.

"Ten days ago, I would say there was no show," Stan said.

Pinetree unveiled the statue which is situated at the centre of his hometown of Te Kuiti today.
Source: 1 NEWS

"But we came down here yesterday and he was in good shape and I said to him, 'what are you wearing?' and he said 'I'm putting my suit on' and I knew then, straight away, he was coming.

"There was no way he wasn't going to be here. It's been a struggle but he's handled it damn well."

Sir Colin had already spoken a few words earlier highlighting memories with good mate Sir Brian Lahore, who also spoke during the ceremony, but decided to stay behind to field a few questions about his career, the statue and the British and Irish Lions.

The rugby legend's bronze statue is situated outside of the Meads Brothers Exhibition.
Source: 1 NEWS

"It was different in our days," he said.

"We got picked in Wellington and we had to come home and play club football so for two weeks I had to come back here and play club football in Te Kuiti.

"I've heard of lots of people being picked for the All Blacks but never played because they've got injured between being picked and playing and I was just terribly scared I would get hurt before I played - I had to be an All Black."

British media in attendance also asked Sir Colin about his times facing the British and Irish Lions.

"I was one of the lucky ones in my career, I played against the '59 Lions, '66 and '71 so I had three great cracks at them.

But the question a lot of them really wanted answered came a bit later - what chances did the greatest player of last century give this year's touring side against the All Blacks?

"After last Saturday [beating the Maori All Blacks 32-10] they've got a good show," he said.

"I bet you it's gone from say 70-30 to 55-45 now and I wouldn't want to put my house on it!"

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:40
1
Oracle's skipper was forced to take a deep swallow before responding.

Watch: Reporter slices Jimmy Spithill to pieces - 'Most of us are shell-shocked with how dominant Team NZ's been'

00:35
2
The Oracle skipper got a taste of his own medicine after going 3-0 down in the America’s Cup this morning.

Watch: Ice man Peter Burling turns the mind games back on Jimmy Spithill, 'We've got a lot to improve on'

02:36
3
Pinetree stuck around to give some rare answers while unveiling his statue in Te Kuiti today.

Full Interview: Sir Colin Meads talks about his rugby fears, facing the Lions and what chances the current squad has against the ABs

00:30
4
The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Watch: Four-in-a-row! Burling humiliates Spithill as Team NZ take 3-0 America's Cup lead

00:47
5
The rugby legend's bronze statue is situated outside of the Meads Brothers Exhibition.

Watch: The moment Sir Colin Meads unveils his larger-than-life statue in the heart of Te Kuiti

02:36
Pinetree stuck around to give some rare answers while unveiling his statue in Te Kuiti today.

Full Interview: Sir Colin Meads talks about his rugby fears, facing the Lions and what chances the current squad has against the ABs

"I bet you it's gone from say 70-30 to 55-45 now and I wouldn't want to put my house on it!"

00:40
Ease of access to contraception and an increase in sex education are seen as the pivotal changes, says Family Planning.

NZ abortion rate lowest in over 25 years, with long-term contraception said to be influencing factor

Figures highlight a continuing downward trend for younger women aged 20 to 24.

02:05
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A pretty average cloudy day with a sprinkling of rain across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

01:50
The 18-year-old's killer was on bail close to the Marceau family home when he struck.

Mental health nurse says Christie Marceau's killer was 'clearly irritated' during assessment

She said she interpreted his behaviour as "passive aggressive".


00:47
The rugby legend's bronze statue is situated outside of the Meads Brothers Exhibition.

Watch: The moment Sir Colin Meads unveils his larger-than-life statue in the heart of Te Kuiti

The rugby legend's bronze statue is situated outside of the Meads Brothers Exhibition.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ