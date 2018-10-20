TODAY |

Full 13-team Farah Palmer Cup confirmed, will begin in August

Source:  1 NEWS

A full 13-team Farah Palmer Cup that will kick off in August has been confirmed.

Kendra Cocksedge and Stephanie Te Ohaere-Fox with the Farah Palmer Cup Source: Photosport

The nine-week, 39-game season will feature the Black Ferns and Black Ferns Sevens stars.

The round robin will be played over seven weeks with two weeks of playoffs.

NZR head of women’s rugby Cate Sexton said the tournament would be exciting for fans and provide the ideal build-up for players hoping to go to the Women’s Rugby World Cup and the Olympics next year.

“Notwithstanding the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was always our intention to make sure we had a quality competition for our female players to compete in and we are really happy with this outcome,” Sexton said.

“The provincial unions have been working incredibly hard to establish and develop their women’s high-performance programmes and as the game continues to grow, this competition is an exciting showcase of the women’s game.”

