Frustrated Steve Hansen hits back at media over 'ridiculing' of Warren Gatland through clown caricature: 'I'm not feeding that'

An unlikely individual has come to the defence of Lions coach Warren Gatland two days out from the second Test between the All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has rubbished suggestions of a rift with the Lions coach, labelling the recent clown caricature of the former Waikato coach in the New Zealand Herald as "disappointing".

"You guys are having a field day at the moment between Gats (Gatland) and I, so I'm not feeding that," Hansen said.

"To come out and say that (clown drawing), then that I think you're ridiculing somebody that doesn't deserve it."

Steve Hansen defended Gatland saying all coaches only do what they believe is best for their side.

Hansen described the recent press conference exchanges between the two as only "a bit of banter" and admitted he has "a lot of respect" for the Lions coach and his team.