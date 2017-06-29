 

Frustrated Steve Hansen hits back at media over 'ridiculing' of Warren Gatland through clown caricature: 'I'm not feeding that'

An unlikely individual has come to the defence of Lions coach Warren Gatland two days out from the second Test between the All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions.

The All Blacks coach criticised the media for blowing the feud between himself and the Lions' coach out of proportion.
Source: 1 NEWS

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has rubbished suggestions of a rift with the Lions coach, labelling the recent clown caricature of the former Waikato coach in the New Zealand Herald as "disappointing".

"You guys are having a field day at the moment between Gats (Gatland) and I, so I'm not feeding that," Hansen said.

"To come out and say that (clown drawing), then that I think you're ridiculing somebody that doesn't deserve it."

Steve Hansen defended Gatland saying all coaches only do what they believe is best for their side.

Hansen described the recent press conference exchanges between the two as only "a bit of banter" and admitted he has "a lot of respect" for the Lions coach and his team.

The All Blacks kick-off the second Test against the British and Irish Lions in Wellington on Saturday July 1st.

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

