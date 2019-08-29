TODAY |

The Front Row: Writing was on the wall for Franks' omission from Rugby World Cup squad

As Steve Hansen yesterday revealed his 31-man squad to defend the Rugby World Cup in Japan, the All Blacks coach dropped a bombshell in leaving out 108-Test veteran Owen Franks.

In his place, Atu Moli, Nepo Laulala, Angus Ta'avao, Joe Moody and Ofa Tu'ungafasi will be the front rowers charged with the defence of the Webb Ellis Cup, Franks missing the chance for a third straight World Cup.

While Franks' omission stands out as the biggest surprise of the squad's naming, 1 NEWS Sport's Andrew Saville said that the writing had been on the wall.

The assistant coach talked about why Franks wasn’t selected to go to Japan. Source: 1 NEWS

"I think we're still coming to terms with Owen Franks not being in the 31," he says on today's The Front Row.

"Although, as the selectors discussed yesterday, they'd sort of signposted during the year that they wanted their props to be more mobile, more attacking."

Scotty Stevenson agreed, adding that Franks had been warned he needed to add a new dimension to his game.

"They wanted mobility," Stevenson said. "They gave Owen Franks plenty of opportunity to prove that he'd have that string added to his bow.

"He's never been that guy. He's not a ball carrier, he's not a distributor as such."

The one Test All Black will be on the plane to Tokyo. Source: 1 NEWS

Elsewhere, Liam Squire's decision to remain unavailable unless needed as an injury replacement has opened the door for Waitako and Chiefs loose forward Luke Jacobson, on the plane to Japan with just one Test cap to his name so far.

"I stood next to him before the South African Test in Wellington, he's a unit," Stevenson continued.

"What they like about him, is that not only is he a good tackler, he's a dominant tackler," Saville added.

"Luke Jacobson is a very good player, and will be a very good All Black."

To the backs, where Ngani Laumape is another notable omission, the unlucky midfielder to fall short of selection.

Stevenson explaining the thinking of the All Blacks' coaches.

"On his carry stats alone, he goes," he said of Laumape.

Ryan Crotty is among the four midfielders selected for the World Cup next month. Source: 1 NEWS

"If you're just looking at that metric in his game, he has been dominant. He's made the most metres of any centre in tier one rugby since 2018 - that's what he does.

"But, you're up against rush defences where you need to be more manipulative in the midfield. That's where Ryan Crotty's strength is.

"Jack Goodhue, Anton Linert-Brown, Ryan Crotty and Sonny Bill Williams give you an awful lot of variation."

All Blacks Rugby World Cup Squad

Forwards
Dane Coles, Liam Coltman, Codie Taylor, Nepo Laulala, Joe Moody, Atu Moli, Angus Ta'avao, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane, Luke Jacobson, Kieran Read, Ardie Savea, Matt Todd

Backs
TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith and Brad Weber, Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo'unga, Ryan Crotty, Jack Goodhue, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Jordie Barrett, George Bridge, Rieko Ioane, Sevu Reece, Ben Smith

* The Front Row, TVNZ's weekly rugby show, is available on 1 NEWS Now, Facebook and Youtube and airs on the Duke channel. it is also available as a podcast in all the usual places.

Kimberlee Downs, Scotty Stevenson and Andrew Saville drill down on the 31 chosen to go to Japan to defend the Webb Ellis Cup. Source: 1 NEWS
