The Front Row: World Cup countdown begins, All Blacks stats-attack and Scotty storms out

The TVNZ Front Row team kept things nice and loose this week, as they looked ahead to the All Blacks’ Rugby Championship opener in Argentina on Sunday.

“It crept up on us really with the cricket,” admitted 1 NEWS sports presenter Andrew Saville.

“I’m excited, not only because it’s the first Test of the year but the first Test of the World Cup countdown, but also excited to see some new names.”

Scotty Stevenson said the team would be desperate to avoid becoming the first group to lose to the Pumas, and that newcomers such as Sevu Reece and Braydon Ennor would be keen to make an impression as they fight for a place in Japan.

