The Front Row: Why we don't need to panic over All Blacks-Springboks draw, and another Air New Zealand ad?

With just six weeks until the Rugby World Cup kicks off in Japan, the Front Row are back to break down a week that saw old foes New Zealand and South Africa unable to be separated on the scoreboard.

Kimberlee Downs was joined by Scotty Stevenson and Paul Moor to analyse the 16-all stalemate, with All Blacks coach Steve Hansen urging fans not to panic.

An error-ridden All Blacks side looked far from their best against the Springboks, although Scotty in particular is keen to emphasise that Hansen's side are simply blowing out the cobwebs before getting on the plane to Japan.

"Steve Hansen's got a point, we've seen this before at the start of the All Blacks' season," he said.

"Given this year they've really settled on a game plan, they've got to get everyone back together. They've played two teams in two different weeks, with a week build up each.

"There's a lot of rust, don't get me wrong, a lot of toes for fingers. But they're still playing a lot of footy, and I think they'll be reasonably happy."

The video was released in support of the All Blacks’ trip to Japan for the Rugby World Cup. Source: Air New Zealand

Meanwhile, All Blacks fans can sleep easier knowing Brodie Retallick is still a chance for Japan, limping off the Westpac Stadium turf in agony - aided by Scott Barrett's return to face Australia.

Hansen has also swung the axe over his travelling squad, with Karl Tu'inukuafe, Shannon Frizell, Dalton Papalii, Asafo Aumua sent home, while Josh Ioane sticks around as a training reserve.

Elsewhere, Israel Dagg and Stan Walker have returned for their latest pre-World Cup advert with Air New Zealand, this time taking a back seat to the likes of Sam Cane, Ryan Crotty and Anton Lienert-Brown.

* The Front Row is available on 1 NEWS Now, Facebook and YouTube and as a podcast in all the usual places.

Kimberlee Downs is joined by Scotty Stevenson and Paul Moor to break down the last week. Source: 1 NEWS
