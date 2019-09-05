TODAY |

The Front Row: Pacific teams face tough journeys to RWC quarters, but 'all can make it'

It won't be easy, but Tonga, Samoa and Fiji can all make history at this year's Rugby World Cup by reaching the quarter-finals in Japan.

That's the belief of former All Black and Manu Samoa halfback Ofisa Tonu'u who said on The Front Row this week that performances from the Pacific teams in the lead up to the tournament should give fans hope.

"All of them can make it through," Tonu'u said.

"I'm pretty confident - we've seen bits of a lot of good stuff on the weekend in the Pacifika Challenge. Certainly set piece is going to be the key, that's always going to be the platform, the front row - that's going to be the key to unleashing a lot of their talent.

"We saw in the Samoan team against the Heartland XV they had some exciting backs as well as the Tongan team who had some upfront defenders and also some good set piece.

"And, of course, the Flying Fijians - they're offload game is going to pay dividends for them if they can maintain it and keep their players healthy."

Black Ferns legend Anna Richards, who appeared alongside Tonu'u on the show this week, wasn't so sure though.

"If you get a team on their off-day, you don't know," Richards said.

"They've got the firepower but I'm not sure they'll make the quarter-finals."

Kimberlee Downs is joined by Ofisa Tonu’u and Anna Richards as they look at Pacific rugby, the Farah Palmer Cup and more. Source: 1 NEWS
