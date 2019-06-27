TODAY |

The Front Row: Liam Squire's brain snap, Richie v Beauden in Super Rugby semi-finals

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Crusaders
Hurricanes
All Blacks

In this week's show the 1 NEWS rugby experts break down Liam Squire's chances of being selected for the All Blacks, after his brain snap against the Crusaders where he was sin-binned for a shoulder charge tackle.

Host Kimberlee Downs was joined by 1 NEWS Sports presenters Andrew Saville and Scotty Stevenson to discuss Squire's dangerous tackle and break down this weekend’s Super Rugby semi-final, between heavy favourites Crusaders and the Hurricanes in Christchurch.

Stevenson said Squire is a talented loose forward who brings plenty of firepower on attack and defence.

"Yes it is a mistake, as we have already mentioned, but I don’t think it is reflective of what Liam Squire can offer the All Blacks," said Stevenson.

"I think he will be picked and I think he will go on to be a star at this World Cup [Japan]."

Saville said that there is plenty of stars in the Hurricanes team, but says the Crusaders’ forward pack will likely give the home team the edge come Saturday.

"I don't think that Canes forward pack will beat the Crusaders, and that is where it starts as we know," said Saville.

"But when you have got Dane Coles and you have got other players in that pack like Ardie Savea.

"I mean Dane Coles, I love watching him play, since he has been back he hasn’t missed a beat. He is back to his typical Dane Coles self."

Kimberlee Downs also suggested that weekend's semi-final will be the last chance for some fringe players to impress the All Blacks selectors.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kimberlee Downs is joined by Andrew Saville and Scotty Stevenson as they break down this weekend’s New Zealand Super Rugby derby semi-final between the Crusaders and Hurricanes. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Crusaders
Hurricanes
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:33
Tua said former foe Cameron visited him during his eight days of getting his traditional Samoan tattoo.
'It's the only world title that matters' - David Tua on receiving Samoan tatau, friendship with Shane Cameron
2
GoFundMe says former Wallaby’s campaign violated its terms.
Israel Folau's legal fund tops $2 million as he takes on Rugby Australia
3
A months-old video of Megan Rapinoe has emerged, and the US President isn’t happy.
'We're not going to the f****** White House' - US football star ignites war of words with Donald Trump
4
Kimberlee Downs is joined by Andrew Saville and Scotty Stevenson as they break down this weekend’s New Zealand Super Rugby derby semi-final between the Crusaders and Hurricanes.
The Front Row: Liam Squire's brain snap, Richie v Beauden in Super Rugby semi-finals
5
Mitsubishi Estate Series 2nd Test, AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia 16/6/2018 Australia vs Ireland Australia's Israel Folau dejected after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Funding drive for Israel Folau's legal fight against Rugby Australia 'paused' after topping $2 million
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:56
Richie Mo'unga of the Crusaders kicks the ball round Beauden Barrett of the Hurricanes during the Semi Final Super Rugby match, Crusaders V Hurricanes, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 28th July 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Mo'unga backed to match or outplay Beauden Barrett again as Canes and Crusaders prepare for semi showdown
01:39
GoFundMe says former Wallaby’s campaign violated its terms.

Israel Folau's camp hits out at GoFundMe's decision to remove his fund raising campaign
00:45
The last time the Canes played the Crusaders, they were thumped 32-8 in Wellington.

Carlos Spencer says Canes can't afford any mistakes against in-form Crusaders in semi-final showdown
01:06
The star fullback took over as the kicker after 50 minutes against the Bulls.

'He had a few more sprint metres than anyone else' - Jordie Barrett on why he took kicking duties from Beauden