The Front Row: Liam Squire's brain snap, Richie v Beauden in Super Rugby semi-finals

In this week's show the 1 NEWS rugby experts break down Liam Squire's chances of being selected for the All Blacks, after his brain snap against the Crusaders where he was sin-binned for a shoulder charge tackle.

Host Kimberlee Downs was joined by 1 NEWS Sports presenters Andrew Saville and Scotty Stevenson to discuss Squire's dangerous tackle and break down this weekend’s Super Rugby semi-final, between heavy favourites Crusaders and the Hurricanes in Christchurch.

Stevenson said Squire is a talented loose forward who brings plenty of firepower on attack and defence.

"Yes it is a mistake, as we have already mentioned, but I don’t think it is reflective of what Liam Squire can offer the All Blacks," said Stevenson.

"I think he will be picked and I think he will go on to be a star at this World Cup [Japan]."

Saville said that there is plenty of stars in the Hurricanes team, but says the Crusaders’ forward pack will likely give the home team the edge come Saturday.

"I don't think that Canes forward pack will beat the Crusaders, and that is where it starts as we know," said Saville.

"But when you have got Dane Coles and you have got other players in that pack like Ardie Savea.

"I mean Dane Coles, I love watching him play, since he has been back he hasn’t missed a beat. He is back to his typical Dane Coles self."