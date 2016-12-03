Front row duo Ross, Ta'avao re-sign with Chiefs

The Hurricanes concede it's unrealistic to rely on defence to topple proven Super Rugby play-off kingpins the Crusaders in tomorrow's semi-final.
Two years ago the Wellington-based side stormed to a maiden title on the back of a stingy defence, keeping their tryline untouched through all three knockout matches.
That won't happen this time, having leaked four tries in their 32-31 quarter- final win over the Chiefs.
Coach Chris Boyd has an array of attacking talent at his disposal, conducted by All Blacks five-eighth Beauden Barrett, and expects they'll need to fire against the competition-leading Crusaders defence.
"I think it would be naive for us to think that we can keep all sides to zero every week," Boyd said.
"If they score 30, we need to score 31. It'll come down to opportunities I think."
History suggests his team face an enormous task to unseat the top qualifiers, who are on a 13-match winning run.
The eight-time champion Crusaders are unbeaten in 19 knockout games in Christchurch.
A pack laced with All Blacks has strangled the Hurricanes the last two times they've visited AMI Stadium.
Both of those games were in wet conditions.
Boyd will be relieved a dry night is forecast, improving the odds of the open game he needs to unlock the hosts.
"They're not playing-through champions and winners of the round-robin for any other reason than that they're a bloody good side," he said.
"So they don't have any obvious weaknesses, but there'll be opportunities if we can apply pressure for periods of time."
The game is potentially the last for Boyd and two of his accomplished Hurricanes players, Brad Shields and Julian Savea. All three leave soon to link with English Premiership clubs.
Ageless Crusaders prop Wyatt Crockett could bid farewell to his supporters from the grandstand.
The record 202-game Super Rugby veteran has missed selection following the return to fitness of All Black Joe Moody.
Ryan Crotty says the Hurricanes have game-changers throughout their line-up.
Everything points to a Crusaders victory, and not just the fact it is two years since they last lost at home. Since the June window, they have racked up scores of 45, 54 and 40, so they are peaking at the right time.
Scott Robertson can afford to omit two All Blacks, one of whom, Wyatt Crockett is the most seasoned Super Rugby player of all time, from his 23. They will contest every lineout and make every strike move count.
Their three non-All Blacks are all in prime form and George Bridge will be keen to add to his tally of 14 tries, one short of the record.
The Hurricanes will be desperate to win their share of ball to give Ngani Laumape a clear path through the midfield. Maybe Toby Smith’s 100th Super Rugby outing will act as inspiration.
Is this the chance for TJ Perenara to transfer his recent good form into the pressure cooker that is a semifinal? If he does just that, Ben Lam will be in with a shout to break the Super Rugby tryscoring record, held jointly by himself, Laumape, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Rico Gear and Joe Roff.
It will be tight and typically intense.
Lions v Waratahs: Waratahs by five
Bernard Foley
The Waratahs are being written off, which is strange in the extreme.
Yes, they will enter this clash in Jo'burg as underdogs, having copped a 29-0 blanking in Sydney by the Lions earlier in the season, but the manner in which they made a rousing comeback to beat the Highlanders in the quarters will give them a massive fillip.
We know that if Foley, Beale and Folau can cut some capers then the heat will go on weak defenders such as Elton Jantjies and Andries Coetzee. But the Lions have no issues scoring tries.
They are not the force of 2016 or 2017, but Malcolm Marx is in brutal form. Naturally, the acid is on the Waratahs pack to win their set-piece possession, win the collisions and roar back into their first final since 2014.
Of more import is that the Australian conference winners have risen from a lowly 16th in 2017. What a story that would be for coach Daryl Gibson if they reached the decider. They are very capable of engineering and upset, so do not be shocked if it transpires.
Crusaders Scott Barrett offloads the ball during the round three of a Super Rugby match between the Hurricanes & Crusaders at Westpac Stadium.
