The Front Row: The Crusaders 'machine', and All Blacks 'could do much worse' than Scott Robertson

The winning environment created by the Crusaders over the past three seasons has created a winning machine that could help coach Scott Robertson's bid to become the next All Blacks coach.

That's the opinion of 1 NEWS Sport presenter Scotty Stevenson and 1 NEWS producer Paul Moor, who joined host Kimberlee Downs on this week's episode of TVNZ's The Front Row.

"They have an environment that I think is unparalleled in New Zealand rugby - and that's in any team across this country," Stevenson said, after being with the side last week in the build-up to their consecutive title win.

"Scott Robertson has done a wonderful job of taking the base ingrediants for success, which is the fact that that team has a lot of All Blacks, but he's found a way to manufacture a culture within the Crusaders that says, 'I'm giving 100 per cent to this team right now, I'm not worried about the All Blacks, right now I'm a Crusaders man'."

Robertson confirmed after winning the title he'd be putting his name in the ring to become Steve Hansen's successor as the next All Blacks coach after the Rugby World Cup.

Robertson's ability to connect with players and his attention to detail when crafting game plans make him a serious candidate, Moor says.

"It would be such a breath of fresh air," Moor said.

"He's one of those guys where it's like he hasn't gotten lucky through luck, he's just been working very hard. He puts this persona out of 'happy, go-lucky Razer', but he's got a massive rugby brain."

The trio also discussed Steve Hansen's domestic violence comments and later clarification, how important the Rugby Championship is this year with the World Cup on the horizon, and whether players in the Māori All Blacks can still make it to Japan.