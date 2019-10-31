TODAY |

The Front Row: All Blacks’ grieving process and a RWC 'war of attrition' final

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
The Front Row

There were plenty of surprises in Japan over the last week for 1 NEWS reporter Kimberlee Downs.

The first, and most notable, was the All Blacks' upset loss in the Rugby World Cup semi-finals to England but the second caught her off guard just as much - a Japanese-speaking Andrew Saville.

The 1 NEWS Sport presenter joined Downs for this week's The Front Row special on the streets of Tokyo with their Auckland colleagues still locked out of their TVNZ studio. Together the duo broke down the All Blacks' defeat and looked forward to what the final has in store.

While discussing the England v South Africa match-up, Saville said he was expecting a "war of attrition" with the Springboks winning the battle in the forwards but England's backs likely to cause problems as well.

"From what we've seen, the English team have looked to use their backs - I think their midfield is very good with Owen Farrell and others out wide at pace so the South Africans are going to be in for a tough night.

"But they'll match if not better them up front - that could hinder England."

Saville said he doesn't expect a high-scoring affair like in 2015 when the All Blacks took down the Wallabies 34-17 but that's how the game goes.

Cue the Japanese proverb.

"Sore ga genjitsu sa - as they say in Japan, it is what it is."

The phrase left Downs speechless and Saville looking a bit chuffed before he revealed he'd worked on it for the three weeks he'd been there.

The final kicks off at 10pm NZT on Saturday night but before then the All Blacks, featuring many departing long-time veterans, face off against Wales in the bronze medal match tomorrow night at the same time.

Watch the special episode above to catch a full breakdown.

The RWC Bronze Medal game will be live on Spark Sport and delayed one hour on TVNZ 1 tomorrow. The Final will be live on both on Saturday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kimberlee Downs catches up with a Japanese-speaking Andrew Saville in Tokyo after last week's semi-finals. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
The Front Row
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:12
Dane Coles fights back tears, thanks family for support during RWC
2
Watch: Steve Hansen chokes up while revealing who he made personal call to shortly after All Blacks' loss
3
'That's not what you said in the lift' - Sam Cane stitches up SBW at press conference
4
Sean Fitzpatrick's warning to England: We've seen teams peak in the RWC semis and fail when it counts before
5
'It's quite a disrespectful question' – Steve Hansen snaps at reporter after captain quizzed about All Blacks' hunger
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:48

'He pushed me to better myself' - Kieran Read thanks Steve Hansen for influence on All Blacks career
01:12

Dane Coles fights back tears, thanks family for support during RWC
00:47

'The team's more important than me' - Steve Hansen plays down final week in charge of All Blacks
01:19

Steve Hansen welcomes England's 'fantastic' haka response