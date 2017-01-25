 

Fringe All Blacks headline Hurricanes Tens team for inaugural Brisbane tournament

Brodyn Knuckey 

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd is keeping Brisbane Global Rugby Tens tournament organisers happy by selecting three fringe All Blacks after discovering a loophole in contractual laws for New Zealand international players.

Chris Boyd says Nehe Milner-Skudder didn't play last season so he can compete, but two other local stars also dodge the players’ collective arrangement.
Nehe Milner-Skudder, Jordie Barrett and Vaea Fifita are all headed to the inaugural tournament with the current Super Rugby champions after all three didn't participate in last year's end-of-year tour.

"Nehe wasn't considered part of the end-of-year Tour All Blacks so under the players' collective he didn't qualify so he's always been available," Boyd said.

Milner-Skudder says his decision to re-sign with the Hurricanes was an easy one, as he hopes to play his way back into All Blacks selection.
And despite Barrett and Fifita heading away on the tour with the team, they never played a minute, meaning all three are not recognised as current All Blacks.

Former All Black Corey Jane will also be taking part after arriving in New Zealand just last week after a stint in Japan.

Boyd says the tournament is vital to his winger's return to the game.

"I had a chat with him pre-Christmas and we scheduled his return to play and the Tens is part of that.

"He's excited to play."

Brodyn Knuckey

Hurricanes

