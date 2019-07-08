'Freshen the whole thing' - Chiefs assistant makes case for Scott Robertson as All Blacks coach

New Zealand Rugby can't look past Scott Robertson in the race to find the next All Blacks coach, says Chiefs assistant coach Tabai Matson.

Your playlist will load after this ad

With NZR believed to be beginning the interview stage for the All Blacks' coaching role today, Robertson finds himself pitted against Ian Foster in the quest to appoint Steve Hansen's successor.

Because Foster is seen largely as a continuation of the same system that gave the likes of Hansen and Sir Graham Henry success in years gone by, an argument for Robertson could be made in terms of the need for a different approach.

Read more: Ex-All Blacks coach Laurie Mains cast doubt over Scott Robertson as Steve Hansen's replacement

Hansen and Foster's current system with the All Blacks came unstuck in spectacular fashion at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan when the All Blacks crashed out with a 19-7 defeat to England in Yokohama.

Speaking to Radio Sport, former Crusaders and now Chiefs assistant coach Matson outlined that Robertson is the ideal candidate, capable of shaking up the All Blacks' systems moving into the next World Cup cycle.

"They [the selection panel] may think this year we actually need to freshen the whole thing," Matson says.

Read more: Take a closer look at the two rugby titans thought to be frontrunners for Steve Hansen’s job

"Understanding what [world rugby's] going to look like will be the key thing.

"If you're looking at purely coaching, you got to say [Robertson's] world class."

However, arguments against Robertson revolve around the current Crusaders coach being too young, with former All Blacks coach Laurie Mains among his critics.