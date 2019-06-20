TODAY |

Fresh faces keeping things interesting for women's rugby star Kendra Cocksedge

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby

2018 New Zealand rugby player of the year Kendra Cocksedge is about to embark on her 13th season of international rugby.

With 47 caps, the Canterbury halfback is comfortably the most experienced and vocal member of the Black Ferns.

They're heading to San Diego this weekend for the women's super series which pits the top five nations against each other.

Cocksedge says with eight uncapped players in the squad, there is no chance of things getting stale for her.

Your playlist will load after this ad

This remarkable young woman, from a tiny town in Taranaki, is breaking glass ceilings, and keeping her feet on the ground. Source: Sunday

"Time has travelled really quickly, I keep coming back, I absolutely love the environment, we've got a few new girls each which keeps me motivated," she told 1 NEWS at a training camp. 

New Zealand opens its campaign against Canada on Saturday week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 2018 players of the year is looking forward to the women’s super series, and introducing eight new caps to the team. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
Mate Ma'a Tonga fans are packing into a sold out Mt Smart for tonight's Test against Australia.
South Auckland company shouts 200 workers tickets to watch Mate Ma'a Tonga
2
Taukeiaho said that his NRL teammate is "a good mate" but come Saturday they will be rivals.
'He likes to cheap shot everyone' - Sio Siua Taukeiaho on facing Roosters teammate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
3
Vatuvei gave the Mate Ma'a Tonga star grief during a media session in Auckland.
'Who gave you that fade?' Manu Vatuvei gives reporting a go, mocks Sio Siua Taukeiaho's hairstyle
4
The Storm enforcer is also eligible to play for Toa Samoa, with both his parents born in the Pacific Islands.
'NZ gave my family a safe place to stay' - Kiwis prop vows to never switch allegiances, despite Samoan lineage
5
Briar Hales, 11, has been told she can't play in the boys team by event organisers.
Black Ferns Sevens invite Hawke's Bay girl to training after being told she can't play in First XV - 'Don't let anyone stop you'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:45
Briar Hales, 11, has been told she can't play in the boys team by event organisers.

Black Ferns Sevens invite Hawke's Bay girl to training after being told she can't play in First XV - 'Don't let anyone stop you'
Quilter International Series, Twickenham, London 10/11/2018 England vs New Zealand All Blacks New Zealand's Ryan Crotty celebrates at the final whistle Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland / www.photosport.nz

World Rugby abandons Global League after failing to get support from key nations
01:14
The former Highlanders lock made a unique rendition of Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline.

'Why do you always look so good?' - Joey Wheeler creates funny song tribute for Highlanders great Ben Smith
01:17
The Crusaders coach said he simply waited until Sunday morning when he woke up and found out it was the Highlanders.

Scott Robertson wasn't calculating who Crusaders would face in quarter-finals - 'My math wasn't too sharp in school'