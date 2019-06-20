Fresh faces keeping things interesting for women's rugby star Kendra Cocksedge

2018 New Zealand rugby player of the year Kendra Cocksedge is about to embark on her 13th season of international rugby.

With 47 caps, the Canterbury halfback is comfortably the most experienced and vocal member of the Black Ferns.

They're heading to San Diego this weekend for the women's super series which pits the top five nations against each other.

Cocksedge says with eight uncapped players in the squad, there is no chance of things getting stale for her.

"Time has travelled really quickly, I keep coming back, I absolutely love the environment, we've got a few new girls each which keeps me motivated," she told 1 NEWS at a training camp.