Fresh-faced All Blacks Sevens thrash Wales to kick off Sydney Sevens

The All Blacks Sevens have made a winning start to this weekend's Sydney Sevens, humbling Wales 54-5 in their opening pool match.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In a dominant first half, the All Blacks Sevens ran in five tries, a double to Caleb Clarke complemented by Tim Mikkelson, Sam Dickson and Salesi Rayasi.

The Kiwis took an imposing 33-0 lead into the break.

Etene Nanai-Seturo got the ball rolling in the second spell, before Rayasi had his second not long after.

Regan Ware's effort saw the All Blacks Sevens pass 50, before Wales grabbed a consolation effort through Joe Goodchild.