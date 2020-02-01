Fresh-faced All Blacks Sevens thrash Wales to kick off Sydney Sevens

TODAY |

The All Blacks Sevens have made a winning start to this weekend's Sydney Sevens, humbling Wales 54-5 in their opening pool match.

In a dominant first half, the All Blacks Sevens ran in five tries, a double to Caleb Clarke complemented by Tim Mikkelson, Sam Dickson and Salesi Rayasi.

The Kiwis took an imposing 33-0 lead into the break.

Etene Nanai-Seturo got the ball rolling in the second spell, before Rayasi had his second not long after.

Regan Ware's effort saw the All Blacks Sevens pass 50, before Wales grabbed a consolation effort through Joe Goodchild.

The All Blacks Sevens will also face Fiji and Kenya, with only the winner of each pool advancing to the semi-final stage.

