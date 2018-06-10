 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Frenchman who suffered facial fractures from controversial All Blacks tackle speaks out - 'We French get punished'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The French rugby player who suffered facial fractures in a controversial collision with All Blacks players during last week's first Test in Auckland has spoken out about the situation - and made a damning accusation in the process.

France's Remy Grosso (C runs into All Blacks Ofa Tu'ungafasi (L) and Sam Cane (R during the Steinlager Series rugby match between the All Blacks and France at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday the 9th of June 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

France's Remy Grosso was injured in a tackle involving All Blacks Ofa Tu'ungafasi (L) and Sam Cane.

Source: Photosport

Remy Grosso, who was left with two facial fractures following the All Blacks' 52-11 win at Eden Park, told French sports newspaper Midi Olympique said he was torn on deciding whether to speak out about the tackle involving Sam Cane and Ofa Tu'ungafasi.

"If we do the same thing, we French get punished," Grosso said.

"If the referee whistles foul, Cane must at least take a yellow, and their flank a red."

Sam Cane has been the subject of pundits after his hit on Remy Grosso, but he isn’t worried.
Source: 1 NEWS

Cane was criticised by some observers as his tackle on Grosso was deemed similar to the hit that saw Frenchman Paul Garillagues handed a game-changing yellow card earlier in the game.

Tu'ungafasi also avoided the sin bin despite his shoulder making contact with Grosso's head which, despite being cited after the match, only led World Rugby to issue him a warning.

The All Blacks prop took to social media to apologise to the French winger, saying, "it wasn't my intention to hurt you".

Grosso told Midi Olympique while he held no ill feelings toward Tu'ungafasi, he believed he could have done more to avoid the dangerous collision.

"He sees me coming, he sees that I am down and he still makes the gesture to move his shoulder."

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said yesterday everyone needed to move on from the incident.

Steve Hansen said Sam Cane and Ofa Tu'ungafasi's tackle on French winger Remmy Grosso was completely accidental.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Someone gave me a good analogy this morning, actually - sometimes when you drive your car and you're driving at the right speed limit and a little kid runs out in front of you, is it the kid's fault or your fault?

"In our game, you can't stop something that you've committed to and someone's angle changes."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:25
1
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Most watched video: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


00:15
2
The singer's gesture came during his performance in Moscow this morning.

Watch: Robbie Williams pulls the finger during FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

3
Mixed martial arts figher Conor McGregor, center, is escorted by court officers as he leaves a Brooklyn Supreme court, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York. McGregor is in plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a Brooklyn arena. The 29-year-old Irish fighter and co-defendant Cian Cowley remained free on bail after a brief court appearance on Thursday. They are due back in court July 26. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

'I understand the seriousness of this matter' - UFC star Conor McGregor tells US court he 'regrets' backstage attack

03:22
4
Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu debuted for the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup last year as a year 12.

'Representing my country, my family, this is the reason why I play rugby' - Auckland teen rugby star on striving for success in the new professional era


5
France's Remy Grosso (C runs into All Blacks Ofa Tu'ungafasi (L) and Sam Cane (R during the Steinlager Series rugby match between the All Blacks and France at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday the 9th of June 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Frenchman who suffered facial fractures from controversial All Blacks tackle speaks out - 'We French get punished'

03:22
Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu debuted for the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup last year as a year 12.

'Representing my country, my family, this is the reason why I play rugby' - Auckland teen rugby star on striving for success in the new professional era

Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu will represent her country at age-grade international sevens later this year.


'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

Renata Apatu was the co-owner of 28,000-hectare Ngamatea Station in Hawke's Bay.

Three people convicted over $54 million Auckland and Hamilton home loan fraud

The Serious Fraud Office said the scheme took "a high level of calculation and collaboration".

03:01
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening day of action at this year's World Cup.

World Cup Chat: Robbie Williams steals the show as FIFA tournament kicks off in Russia

Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening day of action at this year's World Cup.

01:04
Kelvin Davis says it’s not fair New Zealand rate payers continue to shoulder the infrastructure burden.

Tourist tax: Who will and who won't have to pay the levy of up to $35 to visit New Zealand?

Today Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis acknowledged the tourism industry "had concerns" over the new cost for visitors.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 