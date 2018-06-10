Frenchman who suffered facial fractures from controversial All Blacks tackle speaks out - 'We French get punished'

The French rugby player who suffered facial fractures in a controversial collision with All Blacks players during last week's first Test in Auckland has spoken out about the situation - and made a damning accusation in the process.

France's Remy Grosso was injured in a tackle involving All Blacks Ofa Tu'ungafasi (L) and Sam Cane. Source: Photosport

Remy Grosso, who was left with two facial fractures following the All Blacks' 52-11 win at Eden Park, told French sports newspaper Midi Olympique said he was torn on deciding whether to speak out about the tackle involving Sam Cane and Ofa Tu'ungafasi.

"If we do the same thing, we French get punished," Grosso said.

"If the referee whistles foul, Cane must at least take a yellow, and their flank a red."

Cane was criticised by some observers as his tackle on Grosso was deemed similar to the hit that saw Frenchman Paul Garillagues handed a game-changing yellow card earlier in the game.

Tu'ungafasi also avoided the sin bin despite his shoulder making contact with Grosso's head which, despite being cited after the match, only led World Rugby to issue him a warning.

The All Blacks prop took to social media to apologise to the French winger, saying, "it wasn't my intention to hurt you".

Grosso told Midi Olympique while he held no ill feelings toward Tu'ungafasi, he believed he could have done more to avoid the dangerous collision.

"He sees me coming, he sees that I am down and he still makes the gesture to move his shoulder."

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said yesterday everyone needed to move on from the incident.

"Someone gave me a good analogy this morning, actually - sometimes when you drive your car and you're driving at the right speed limit and a little kid runs out in front of you, is it the kid's fault or your fault?