French second division rugby match ends with chaotic game-winner after hooter

A second division rugby match in France ended in chaotic fashion this morning after a team managed to score the game-winning try after the final hooter despite the ball going to ground four times.

Biarritz ended up coming away from the ProD2 match against Colomiers with a 20-16 win at Stade Michel Bendichou in Colomiers this morning but Brieuc Plessis-Couillaud's try in the 80th minute certainly didn't go how it was drawn up.

With the ref gesturing the match was now in its last play, Biarritz looked to launch an attack 40 metres from Colomiers' try-line with an unorthodox tactic — a cross kick to the right wing.

The move even caught Biarritz wing Alexandre Nicoue off guard as he failed to get to the ball in time and saw it bounce high in the air instead.

Nicoue managed to regain control of the ball, shaking off a defender in the process but that was just the beginning of the chaos.

Nicoue then gave the ball to left wing Yohann Artru who looked to head for the corner, but when he realised he was about to be chased down and tackled out of bounds he flung the ball back towards the field and watched as it hit the deck again.

Colomiers had three players around the ball and simply had to hack it into but instead they attempted to pick it up 10m from their try line.

As Colomiers wing Simon Delas then attempted to kick it out he was tackled and lost control of the ball, which bounced up into Colmoiers first-five Sebastian Andres Poet's hands.

Poet then attempted to kick it out too but was also tackled and loss the ball inside his own in-goal area.

Plessis-Couillaud happened to be closest to the ball when it happened and seeing his chance, dove on the ball to score and hand Biarritz a wild victory.

The referee went upstairs to check for numerous instances of a knock on in the lead up to the try — which would have ended the match and handed Colomiers a 16-15 win — but miraculously none were found and Biarritz came away victorious.