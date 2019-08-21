TODAY |

French lock to miss first three games of RWC with six week ban for dangerous ruck entry

Associated Press
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

Lock Paul Gabrillagues will miss France's first three pool games at the Rugby World Cup after he was suspended this morning for six weeks for hitting an opponent's head during an illegal charge into a ruck last weekend.

At a World Rugby disciplinary hearing, Gabrillagues admitted the offence was red-card worthy in the 16th minute of France's 32-3 win against Scotland in Nice on Saturday. He wasn't sanctioned at the time, and Gabrillagues was cited after the match.

A three-man disciplinary committee deemed the incident intentional. The unnamed Scot was injured.

The offence carries a minimum sanction of 10 weeks but was reduced by 40% after Gabrillagues admitted early guilt, apologised, and showed remorse.

He was suspended to midnight on October 6, meaning he will miss France's remaining warmup games against Scotland and Italy this month, and the World Cup pool games in Japan against Argentina on September 21, United States on October 2, and Tonga on October 6.

Paul Gabrillagues is sin binned. Steinlager Series First Test, All Blacks vs France, Rugby Union Test Match Eden Park, Auckland. 09 June 2018. Copyright Image: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz
Paul Gabrillagues walks off the field after being sin binned against the All Blacks in 2018. Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:34
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
2
The All Blacks' big men have come under fire after Saturday's loss to Australia.
All Blacks could slip further to third in World Rugby ranks, pending Ireland-England Test
3
The American teen sensation will play for the Breakers this season.
Breakers' new recruit RJ Hampton settling in to Kiwi life: 'Everyone's so nice here'
4
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck reacts after the Maika Sivo try. Parramatta Eels v Vodafone Warriors. NRL Rugby League. Bankwest Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 27th July 2019. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
'No justification for players who don't put in' - Warriors boss slams side facing NRL exit
5
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 10: Beauden Barrett during the 2019 Bledisloe Cup test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Qantas Wallabies at Optus Stadium, August 10 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Carson \ Photosport NZ)
Steve Hansen to unleash first choice All Blacks side against Tonga
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 10: Beauden Barrett during the 2019 Bledisloe Cup test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Qantas Wallabies at Optus Stadium, August 10 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Carson \ Photosport NZ)

Steve Hansen to unleash first choice All Blacks side against Tonga
Tasman players celebrate Liam Squire try during their Mitre 10 Cup Rugby match. Tasman Mako v Wellington Lions. Lansdowne Park, Blenheim, New Zealand. Saturday 10 August 2019. ©Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

Tasman back Liam Squire for return to the All Blacks - 'We all know he's good enough to be at the World Cup'
Mario Ledesma says some players had faith but the squad on the whole is yet to see their potential.

Pumas name Rugby World Cup squad, featuring 24 Jaguares players
02:12
There are growing concerns that smaller establishments may have to close before some of the games finish.

Opposition parties pushing for law change to allow bars to serve alcohol while all Rugby World Cup games are on