French lock to miss first three games of RWC with six week ban for dangerous ruck entry

Lock Paul Gabrillagues will miss France's first three pool games at the Rugby World Cup after he was suspended this morning for six weeks for hitting an opponent's head during an illegal charge into a ruck last weekend.

At a World Rugby disciplinary hearing, Gabrillagues admitted the offence was red-card worthy in the 16th minute of France's 32-3 win against Scotland in Nice on Saturday. He wasn't sanctioned at the time, and Gabrillagues was cited after the match.

A three-man disciplinary committee deemed the incident intentional. The unnamed Scot was injured.

The offence carries a minimum sanction of 10 weeks but was reduced by 40% after Gabrillagues admitted early guilt, apologised, and showed remorse.