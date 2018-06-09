 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'The French are a great side' – injured All Blacks captain Kieran Read not underestimating opponents

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Read spoke to Andrew Saville on the side-lines before kick-off at Eden Park.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The Warriors halfback had a night to remember against Manly in Christchurch.

Warriors destroy Sea Eagles in second half to seal victory in Shaun Johnson's 150th game

2
The All Blacks coach isn't taking anything for granted against an inexperienced France.

LIVE: Barrett brothers combine for All Blacks' opening try, scores level against France at Eden Park

00:15
3
Sione Fifita was unstoppable in his side's 16-15 loss this afternoon.

Watch: Tongan fullback leaves Georgian defender out cold with huge bump off

4
Luke Whiteclock of New Zealand and Wenceslas Lauret of France during the rugby test match between France and New Zealand at Stade des Lumieres on November 14, 2017 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Alexandre Dimou/Icon Sport)

Going to the first All Blacks' Test of the year - or planning to watch? Here's what you need to know

00:15
5
The NRL's leading scorer added another try to his name against Manly in Christchurch.

Watch: David Fusitu'a grabs try of the season contender as Warriors rip Sea Eagles apart

The All Blacks coach isn't taking anything for granted against an inexperienced France.

LIVE: Barrett brothers combine for All Blacks' opening try, scores level against France at Eden Park

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates as the All Blacks take on France from Eden Park, Auckland.

00:15
The Warriors halfback had a night to remember against Manly in Christchurch.

Warriors destroy Sea Eagles in second half to seal victory in Shaun Johnson's 150th game

The Warriors completed an emphatic 34-14 win over Manly at AMI Stadium, Christchurch.

00:20
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Man found severely hypothermic, without trousers in Ureweras after weeks in bush would 'have been lucky to survive through the night'

The man was spotted in a clearing near a hut in the Urewera Ranges yesterday afternoon.

00:15
Golden State claimed back to back titles with a 108-85 win over the Cavaliers.

Golden State Warriors claim 2018 NBA title with 4-0 thrashing of Cleveland Cavaliers

The Warriors claim back-to-back titles, and their third in four years with a 108-85 win.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 