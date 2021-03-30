French company chasing multi-million dollar All Blacks jersey deal

The French building supplies company Altrad is in line to replace American insurance giant AIG as the All Blacks jersey sponsor according to French media reports.

Source: 1 NEWS

The sponsorship deal with AIG, whose logo has been on the front of the All Blacks jersey since 2012, is due to expire at the end of the year.

French media organisations L'Equipe and Midi Olympique are reporting the deal for the All Blacks to wear the Altrad logo on the front of their jerseys in 2022 and 2023 is for €18 million (NZ$30 million).

The first five years of the AIG deal was reportedly worth $80 million for New Zealand Rugby, so the new one is a significant reduction.

Altrad, is owned by French-Syrian billionaire Mohed Altrad and employs around 42 thousand people.

Altrad also sponsor the French national rugby team for $12 million a season and Mohed Altrad also owns French club Montpellier.

NZR is also in negotiations with US tech investment company Silver Lake to sell a 15 per cent stake of its commercial rights for up to $465 million.

In an interview with L'Equipe, Altrad confirmed his company was interested in becoming the All Blacks jersey sponsor of the All Blacks and that the team's former captain Sean Fitzpatrick has been involved in talks, but the deal isn't complete.

"It is a prestigious brand," Altrad told L'Equipe.

"The All Blacks have been the best in rugby terms globally for a long time. We are interested, it is true.