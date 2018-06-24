French coach says try shouldn't have been allowed after ref obstruction, Hansen disagrees

Jacques Brunel says it was clear John Lacey should have cancelled the try after the referee blocked reserve halfback Baptiste Serin's path to tackling McKenzie.

"It seems quite clear and quite straightforward that if a player or referee should obstruct the play, then it should be dealt with," Brunel said.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen disagreed, saying there was nothing in the law book related to a match official causing obstruction.

There was no doubt about McKenzie's second try when he sliced through from 40m out after halftime.