French clubs targeting signings of key Chiefs duo - report

Chiefs stars Liam Messam and Charlie Ngatai are the latest high profile names being targeted by cash-rich French clubs, according to reports out of Europe.
Liam Messam in action for the Chiefs.
Having already lost names like Aaron Cruden, Tawera Kerr-Barlow and James Lowe to European sides, the Chiefs could be plundered again, with Messam and Ngatai viewed as ideal signings for Top 14 clubs, French newspaper Midi Olympique says.
Messam, 33, is reportedly being chased by Lyon, while Ngatai, 27, is wanted by Toulouse.
Both are contracted to the Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby for next season, however with both players down the pecking order for the All Blacks for the foreseeable future, the temptation of a European payday could be to great to turn down.
