 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


French clubs targeting signings of key Chiefs duo - report

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Chiefs stars Liam Messam and Charlie Ngatai are the latest high profile names being targeted by cash-rich French clubs, according to reports out of Europe.

Liam Messam in action for the Chiefs.

Source: Photosport

Having already lost names like Aaron Cruden, Tawera Kerr-Barlow and James Lowe to European sides, the Chiefs could be plundered again, with Messam and Ngatai viewed as ideal signings for Top 14 clubs, French newspaper Midi Olympique says.

Messam, 33, is reportedly being chased by Lyon, while Ngatai, 27, is wanted by Toulouse.

Both are contracted to the Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby for next season, however with both players down the pecking order for the All Blacks for the foreseeable future, the temptation of a European payday could be to great to turn down.

Related

Chiefs

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The Black Caps seamer ended up with career best figures to seal the ODI series win.

Black Caps seal ODI series thanks to Trent Boult's career best effort

2
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth, at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Sergio Aguero scores twice as Manchester City thrash Bournemouth 4-0


3
Otago Volts' Warren Barnes bowls in a helmet

Otago bowler wears helmet due to unique bowling action during T20 clash

00:29
4
A hat-trick to striker Bobo saw the Nix fall 4-1 in Wellington.

Phoenix hammered again as table topping Sydney FC run riot

00:29
5
The Black Caps seamer ended up with career best figures to seal the ODI series win.

Trent Boult takes seven wickets as Black Caps overwhelm Windies to seal ODI series

In this photo released by Kensington Palace on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for one of two official engagement photos, at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England. (Alexi Lubomirski via AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release intimate engagement photos

The couple will be married May 19 at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel.

Watch: Moment driver at the centre of horrific Melbourne incident arrested, as police say 'it was a deliberate act'

There are 14 people injured, with several of them in a critical condition, after a car ploughed into pedestrians at a tram stop.

02:05
Labour's Stuart Nash has signalled his government is committed to reinstating some, or all, of the 111 road safety police removed by National.

Police Minister on summer road safety blitz: 'You will see an increased police presence'

Stuart Nash says he is committed to reinstating some, or all, road police he says were cut by National.

01:52
An environmental group is considering legal action over the construction consent as well.

Legal action looms over Te Mata Peak walking track as angry iwi say sacred hillside 'scribbled on'

Hawke's Bay iwi say they weren't consulted over a 2.4km walking track carved into a sacred peak.

Jacinda Ardern humorously reflects on her amazing year - 'if you're the deputy to Andrew Little, possibly run for the hills!’

The PM shared her thoughts during an adjournment speech to Parliament today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 