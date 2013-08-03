French clubs targeting signings of key Chiefs duo - report

Chiefs stars Liam Messam and Charlie Ngatai are the latest high profile names being targeted by cash-rich French clubs, according to reports out of Europe.

Liam Messam in action for the Chiefs. Source: Photosport

Having already lost names like Aaron Cruden, Tawera Kerr-Barlow and James Lowe to European sides, the Chiefs could be plundered again, with Messam and Ngatai viewed as ideal signings for Top 14 clubs, French newspaper Midi Olympique says.

Messam, 33, is reportedly being chased by Lyon, while Ngatai, 27, is wanted by Toulouse.