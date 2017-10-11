 

French club Lyon confirm signing of former All Black Charlie Ngatai

French rugby outfit Lyon have confirmed the signing of one-Test All Black Charlie Ngatai from the end of 2018.

Charlie Ngatai of Taranaki during the Ranfurly Shield and Mitre 10 Cup rugby match between Canterbury and Taranak at AMI Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand, 6th September 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Charlie Ngatai of Taranaki during the Ranfurly Shield and Mitre 10 Cup rugby match between Canterbury and Taranak at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

Source: Photosport

Chiefs midfielder Ngatai told reporters on Tuesday that the coming season would be his last in New Zealand, but wouldn't identify which club he'd join.

That has since been confirmed as Top 14 side Lyon.

"LOU Rugby is pleased to announce the signing of Charlie Ngatai (for) next season - welcome to Lyon Charlie," the club wrote on Twitter.

The 27-year-old played his lone Test off the bench against Samoa in 2015 and has been a regular selection, when fit, for the Maori All Blacks since 2012.

He was regarded as a regular Test contender before suffering a concussion in early 2016 which sidelined him for more than a year.

Ngatai said he had considered retirement before making a return in May last year, and admitted his decision to head north was influenced by the head knock.

He said he wanted to secure his financial future now, rather than try to push into All Blacks contention ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

"That's another reason why we looked overseas as well, you never know when your career's going to finish," Ngatai told reporters.

"I guess a lot of it comes down to money and then opportunity - there's a lot of young players coming through in New Zealand.

"Places in the All Blacks team are a lot harder."

A standout age-group player, Ngatai played his early Super Rugby for the Hurricanes and has represented Wellington and Taranaki at NPC level.

He'll follow compatriots Lima Sopoaga and Brad Shields to the northern hemisphere, and join former All Black Rudi Wulf in Lyon.

