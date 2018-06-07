 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


France's Morgan Parra put through his paces ahead of All Blacks clash

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Parra will play his first Test for France since the 2015 World Cup humiliation by the All Blacks.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:42
1
Gabby DiMarco toasted herself - after she caught a foul ball in her beer cup.

Watch as baseball fan catches foul ball in her beer cup - and then proceeds to scull her vessel

00:14
2
Parra will play his first Test for France since the 2015 World Cup humiliation by the All Blacks.

Morgan Parra recalled to French squad for All Blacks Test after three-year absence


3
The All Blacks coach isn't taking anything for granted against an inexperienced France.

All Blacks name side to face France: Jordie Barrett selected at fullback, Karl Tu'inukuafe debuts


00:37
4
Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett become the first trio of siblings to start a Test together against France this weekend.

Watch: Steve Hansen raves over history-making Barrett brothers as he names first All Blacks team of 2018

00:29
5
Joao Elias and Walter Martins ignored the officials' call to stop.

Watch: Brazilian MMA fighters slapped with 12 month bans for fighting after ref stoppage

03:35
DNS Science's Graham Leonard said the temperature increase on Mt Ruapehu’s crater lake is not unusual.

Kiwi volcanologist says rising Mt Ruapehu temperatures 'typical' but there is 'potential for it to erupt'

DNS Science's Graham Leonard said the warming of Mt Ruapehu’s crater lake is not unusual.

03:54
Professor James Higham says films like 'Blackfish' have led many to frown on zoos keeping large, intelligent creatures locked up.

'There are questions of both physical and mental wellbeing' - Professor says attitudes toward keeping animals in zoos shifting

Auckland Zoo yesterday euthanised its two ageing lions Kura and Amira, who were 19 and 17 respectively.

00:22
The transport agency says there is high chance of black ice around Southland and Otago.

Desert Road shut and more snow possible as motorists in deep south warned to watch for black ice

Conditions nationwide are predicted to settle somewhat this weekend after this week brought flooding and heavy snow to some areas.

The All Blacks coach isn't taking anything for granted against an inexperienced France.

All Blacks name side to face France: Jordie Barrett selected at fullback, Karl Tu'inukuafe debuts

Coach Steve Hansen has sprung some intriguing selections for his side's opening Test of 2018 this Saturday at Eden Park.


04:28

Watch: Anika Moa has a date with Heartbreak Island presenter Matilda Rice to get juicy details of the new TVNZ2 show

The series premieres on Monday June, 11.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 