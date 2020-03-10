TODAY |

France v Ireland Six Nations fixture postponed due to coronavirus

Source:  AAP

The France v Ireland Six Nations rugby match is the latest major sporting event to be postponed due to the coronavirus.

Ireland's Garry Ringrose and Thomas Ramos of France, 2019 Guinness Six Nations Championship Round 4. Source: Photosport

Ireland had been due to play the match in Paris on Sunday but it will now not go ahead on the advice of the French government.

Officials did not specify a new date for the game.

As it stands, the Wales v Scotland match is the only game in the final round of the Six Nations due to go ahead as originally scheduled, after the Italy v England game in Rome was postponed last week.

France has banned gatherings of more than 1000 people as the death toll and number of coronavirus infections continued to rise.


Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Adesanya’s likely next UFC opponent unloads on him - ‘the most shameful champion I have seen’
2
Dana White says Adesanya vs Romero UFC fight 'sucked'
3
BlitzBokke star shows incredible strength to hold up teammate during kick-off lift gone wrong
4
All Blacks Sevens hang on to beat Australia in dramatic Vancouver final that featured three yellow cards
5
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck details how players are leading charge in changing Warriors' long-ridiculed culture
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

All Blacks star Anton Lienert-Brown to stay with NZ Rugby until 2023
00:15

Watch: French prop slugs rival with nasty cheap shot, ending side’s Grand Slam hopes

Crusaders lose David Havili indefinitely as star fullback has emergency surgery
00:15

All Blacks Sevens survive scare, finish pool play unbeaten at Vancouver Sevens