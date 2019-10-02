TODAY |

France run away with victory over USA despite scrappy effort

Associated Press
France finally broke spirited resistance from the United States with three late tries to win their Rugby World Cup Pool C match 33-9.

The French got five tries and an attacking bonus point, but it was a largely sloppy performance as the U.S. team closed the gap to 12-9 with a little more than 15 minutes left after AJ MacGinty landed his third penalty.

But the French went up a level when it counted.

Center Gael Fickou, replacement halfback Baptiste Serin and replacement prop Jefferson Poirot all scored late to give the result a glossy scoreline France didn't really deserve.

Ultimately, France's strong bench made the difference and handed the U.S. Eagles their second defeat after a 45-7 loss to 2003 champion England.

France led 12-6 at halftime, with first-five Camille Lopez setting up tries for wingers Yoann Huget and Alivereti Raka with kicks over the defence into the corners.

But the French made too many errors against a competitive U.S. scrum and MacGinty slotted two first-half penalties from in front of the posts.


