France manage to hold off resilient Tongan team in epic Pool C clash

France has beaten Tonga 23-21 to join England in the quarterfinals and maintain its record of always reaching the knockout round.

Tonga put up a fight till the death but just fell short of a come back.

France led 17-0 but Tonga pulled back to within two points after a converted try from flanker Zane Kapeli with one minute left in regulation.

England and France have three wins each and play to decide top spot in Pool C next Saturday.

France led 17-7 at halftime after left winger Alivereti Raka set up center Virimi Vakatawa and then created a try for himself with a kick and collect down the left flank.

Flyhalf Romain Ntamack converted both, after earlier landing a penalty goal.

Tonga replied with a converted try right on halftime by Sonatane Takulua, who peeled off the back of the scrum and just made it over the line. It was awarded following a video review.

Center Malietoa Hingano got a second converted try early in the second half, shortly after France flanker Charles Ollivon had a try disallowed when the Television Match Official showed lock Sebastien Vahaamahina feeding him a forward pass.

Two Ntamack penalties made it 23-14 with 20 minutes left.

Right winger Damian Penaud thought he had a try when he collected replacement scrumhalf Antoine Dupont's short pass and went over in the right corner.

But referee Nic Berry ruled it out when the TMO showed fullback Medard's arm slightly knocking the ball on when he spilled a high kick during the buildup.

Kapeli's effort near fulltime proved to be too late to make a difference.