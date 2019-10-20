France lock shown red card for disgusting elbow attack on Wales rival

France lock Sebastien Vahaamahina was shown a straight red card in his side's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Wales in Oita, elbowing Aaron Wainwright in the face.

In the second half of the tournament's third quarter-final, and with France holding a 19-10 lead, Vahaamahina tangled with Wainwright in a maul, seen with his arm around the Wales flanker's neck.

However, the worst was yet to come, the lock throwing an elbow straight into Wainwright's face.

Referee Jaco Peyper saw no other option except to send Vahaamahina off, reducing France to 14 for over half an hour.