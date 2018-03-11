 

France go wild after beating England to hand Ireland Six Nations title

Associated Press

Defending champion England conceded the Six Nations title to Ireland after losing to France 22-16.

Les Bleus heaped more pressure on Eddie Jones' men with a 22-16 win in Paris.
England's bid to win a third straight championship collapsed with a second away loss in the Six Nations for the first time since 2009.

After falling to Scotland in the Calcutta Cup, England started the match at Stade de France knowing Ireland would be crowned champion unless it could beat the French with a four-tries bonus point.

Instead, England was uninspired in attack and dominated at the breakdown. It crossed the line just once, when Jonny May touched down with seven minutes left.

Maxime Machenaud converted four penalties and Lionel Beauxis added another for the French, who were awarded a penalty try to break a 9-9 deadlock in the 49th minute.

It was France's first win over England in four years.

