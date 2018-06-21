 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


France fuelled for final contest by lack of respect shown after vastly-improved second Test against All Blacks

share

Source:

AAP

A perceived lack of respect from the New Zealand rugby fraternity will fuel France in the final Test of their difficult tour.

Bernard Le Roux said the All Blacks gave it their all in Wellington last week and his team had a good game with just 14 players.
Source: 1 NEWS

South African-born lock Bernard Le Roux believes the Tricolors haven't been given the credit they deserve for their gutsy 26-13 second Test loss to the All Blacks in Wellington.

Le Roux was part of a feisty forward effort which gives France cause for optimism in Saturday's third Test in Dunedin.

The world champions were knocked off their stride by the visitors, who managed it without sent-off fullback Benjamin Fall for the vast majority of a stuttering match.

Le Roux was unimpressed that all the post-match analysis has been on the officiating and the sub-par efforts of the All Blacks.

Few critics have bothered to acknowledge the vast French improvement from their 52-11 first Test loss, he said.

"I find it disrespectful against us and for them, I think they gave it all and it was a good game," Le Roux told journalists.

"We had a good game, we put a lot of pressure on them.

"It's not that they were bad, they're the best team in the world and we tried really hard to put a lot of pressure on them."

French coach Jacques Brunel raised eyebrows by axing captain Mathieu Bastareaud and fellow-midfield back Geoffrey Doumayrou.

In their place come Clermont pair Remi Lamerat and Wesley Fofana, whose clubmate Morgan Parra will be captain from halfback.

Brunel insisted the change didn't reflect dissatisfaction with powerhouse Bastareaud.

"For this tour, this is probably the last chance for us to have a large overview of our squad and see which players will be able to make the Rugby World Cup," he said.

"We've always planned to have (the midfield pair) play on this tour but they weren't ready during the first two Test matches due to some prior injuries."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:25
1
Frizell is set to debut for the All Blacks in Dunedin for the final Test against France on Saturday.

Watch: Softly spoken Shannon Frizell has reporters in stitches with honest answer about the All Blacks duty he finds most challenging

00:15
2
Portugal's Pepe took the World Cup's theatrics to a whole new level.

Watch: Serial Portuguese actor Pepe pulls out year's most ridiculous dive at World Cup, draws worldwide scorn

00:38
3
Slater admitted he's not much of a goal-kicker but it didn't stop him from taking on the All Blacks legend.

Watch: Dan Carter challenges Billy Slater to goal-kicking trick shot challenge from corner flag

01:35
4
Bernard Le Roux said the All Blacks gave it their all in Wellington last week and his team had a good game with just 14 players.

'I find that a bit disrespectful' - French lock says All Blacks didn't play badly, France stepped up

00:22
5
The Mate Ma'a Tonga league team showed off some great vocals on a bus trip to meet fans at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney yesterday.

'My mate trying to hit the note' - Konrad Hurrell caught out by Tui Lolohea during Tonga team singing session


02:27
The world's attention is on Jacinda Ardern after today's arrival of her daughter – and Paul was spreading the word.

1 NEWS reporter Paul Hobbs discusses Ardern and Gayford's baby to world audience on CNN

The pair announced the news on Ms Ardern's Instagram just after 6pm today.

02:07
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has fronted up over residents being forced to live life on the street or in cars.

Fleas, stock market crash and cost of rent - hear the stories behind some of Auckland's 26,000 homeless

1 NEWS took to the streets to meet some of those forced to live in parks and cars.


00:44
The newborn weighing 3.31kg arrived at 4.45pm today.

How the world reacted to Jacinda & Clarke's newborn baby girl - tributes pour in

The New Zealand Prime Minister became the first world leader to give birth in nearly 30 years today,


00:44
The newborn weighing 3.31kg arrived at 4.45pm today.

It's a girl! Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford announce the birth of their first child

"I’m sure we're going through all of the emotions new parents go through, but at the same time feeling so grateful," Jacinda Ardern said tonight.

00:57
1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett explains why Auckland got just 9 hours, 37 minutes of sunlight today.

Good news! It's officially the shortest day of the year

1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett explains why Auckland got just 9 hours, 37 minutes of sunlight today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 