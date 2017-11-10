 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


France first five in awe of 'superhuman' All Blacks ahead of Eden Park showdown

share

Source:

1 NEWS

France have their work cut out for them against the All Blacks at Eden Park on Saturday, with young first-five Anthony Belleau labelling the world champions as 'superhuman'.

The All Blacks coach isn't taking anything for granted against an inexperienced France.
Source: 1 NEWS

Belleau, 22, will most likely start in the number 10 jersey for the tourists in this weekend's series opener, and spoke to French media about the challenge his side are facing against the All Blacks at Eden Park.

"When they play together, it feels like they are superhuman," Belleau told L'Equipe.

The All Blacks kick-start their 2018 international season against France next Saturday in Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS

"They adapt very well to the situation they find in front of them. They have this intelligence that allows them to work around problems."

However, despite lavishing the All Blacks with praise, Belleau says that France aren't overawed by the prospect of handing New Zealand a first defeat at Eden Park since 1994.

The visitors didn't arrive with their full squad as other players stayed behind to play club finals in France.
Source: 1 NEWS

"It's the best team in the world, but you also have to feel able to beat them. If we look at them too much, we will only turn to look at them in our in-goal."

"They are like us with two arms and two legs. And then we can respect them by showing them that it may be the All Blacks, but that we come to play a rugby match. You have to try to hurt them."

Both sides for this weekend's first Test match will be named later this week.

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 30/07/2017 - Rugby League - Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Semi Final - Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils - Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington, England - Salford's Manu Vatuvei leaves the field with an injury at the end of the match as his side slip to defeat against Wigan.

Manu Vatuvei released by UK Super League club Salford Red Devils after serious injury

00:30
2
Tomkins and brother Joel have both been punished by Wigan Warriors for the incident.

Most watched: Ex-Warriors player Sam Tomkins and brother filmed abusing bar staff in Wigan

00:30
3
The All Blacks midfielder showed he’s got a whole other set of skills in his arsenal.

Watch: 'I'm like a jukebox, baby!' SBW serenades medical staff while still heavily-medicated after successful knee surgery

00:36
4
The All Blacks coach isn't taking anything for granted against an inexperienced France.

France first five in awe of 'superhuman' All Blacks ahead of Eden Park showdown

5
Assistant coach Glenn Delaney says the likes of Ben and Aaron Smith will feature this Friday.

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Highlanders rise, have the Blues reached their nadir?


00:13
The experienced group were caving in the Motueka Valley and were reported late returning last night.

Five cavers found, one injured, after being reported overdue from expedition near Nelson

The injured explorer will receive treatment in the cave before being taken out.


00:22
Tarawhiti Civil Defence says although conditions eased overnight, a weather watch remains in place.

More rain forecast for Gisborne region this morning after flooding hits region over long weekend

Twenty people had to be evacuated yesterday including a family that was rescued from the roof of their home after it was inundated.

02:12
Steering NZ through the global financial crisis is among the achievements earning a knighthood for the ex-National leader.

He’s now 'Sir' Bill English – former PM honoured with knighthood

Legendary crooner John Rowles and Maori leader Hekenukumai Puhipi Busby were also knighted.


Torrential rain creates road chaos for holiday makers' long weekend trip home

Poor driving conditions in the North Island could mean long delays for people returning home this Queen's Birthday holiday.


00:30
At least seven people were killed and many more injured in the eruption of Volcan de Fuego, near Guatemala City.

Death toll reaches 25 in Guatemala's 'volcano of fire' eruption, fears fatalities could rise with many unaccounted for

Rescuers have struggled to reach rural residents cut off by the eruption, which has also injured at least 20, located 44 km from Guatemala City.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 