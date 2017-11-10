France first five in awe of 'superhuman' All Blacks ahead of Eden Park showdown

France have their work cut out for them against the All Blacks at Eden Park on Saturday, with young first-five Anthony Belleau labelling the world champions as 'superhuman'.

Belleau, 22, will most likely start in the number 10 jersey for the tourists in this weekend's series opener, and spoke to French media about the challenge his side are facing against the All Blacks at Eden Park.

"When they play together, it feels like they are superhuman," Belleau told L'Equipe.

"They adapt very well to the situation they find in front of them. They have this intelligence that allows them to work around problems."

However, despite lavishing the All Blacks with praise, Belleau says that France aren't overawed by the prospect of handing New Zealand a first defeat at Eden Park since 1994.

"It's the best team in the world, but you also have to feel able to beat them. If we look at them too much, we will only turn to look at them in our in-goal."

"They are like us with two arms and two legs. And then we can respect them by showing them that it may be the All Blacks, but that we come to play a rugby match. You have to try to hurt them."