France end Murrayfield hoodoo to beat Scotland in Autumn Nations Cup

France has ended Scotland's six-game winning streak, beating them 22-15 in Edinburgh.

Scotland's Adam Hastings, left, runs with the ball next to France's Gregory Alldritt Source: Associated Press

The Test was Les Bleus' first of the Autumn Nations Cup after their opener against Fiji was called off because of a Covid-19 outbreak among the Pacific Island team.

The Scots managed to keep up with the French for most of their encounter, repelling persistent attacks from the visitors.

It wasn't until the second half, when the French finally broke the Scottish defence, that the game's only try was scored.

Fijian-born midfielder Virimi Vakatawa crashed over to effectively keep France out of reach of the home side.

The victory was their first in six years at Murrayfield and ended a four-game losing streak for Les Bleus in the Scottish capital.

Scotland were aiming for a sixth consecutive Test win for only the third time ever, and the first since 1990.