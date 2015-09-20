 

Rugby


France captain Bastareaud axed for final Test against All Blacks

Captain Mathieu Bastareaud has been axed by France as they bid to end their contentious tour of New Zealand on a winning note.

Mathieu Bastareaud of France drives through the Italian defence

Source: Getty

Coach Jacques Brunel has overhauled his midfield and handed the captaincy to halfback Morgan Parra for Saturday's third and final Test in Dunedin.

It leaves no room for bullocking outside centre Bastareaud, who has been solid but unspectacular in the losses in Auckland and Wellington.

His No.13 jersey will be worn by Remi Lamerat, whose Clermont Auvergne clubmate Wesley Fofana starts at inside centre in place of Geoffrey Doumayrou.

Parra, also from Clermont, will lead his country for the first time in his 69th Test.

Brunel has made no other changes, hoping the team who were so combative in the 26-13 second Test loss in Wellington can end France's nine-year drought against New Zealand.

Atonio said the rumours about skipper Mathieu Bastareaud being dropped for the final Test against the All Blacks are untrue.
Source: 1 NEWS

Benjamin Fall remains at fullback after a World Rugby-appointed judicial committee cancelled the red card he was shown early at Westpac Stadium which spoiled the contest.

On the bench, Lyon lock Felix Lambey is poised to make a Test debut.

The other change is Adrien Pelissie's return to the backup hooker berth he held in the 52-11 first Test loss in Auckland.

FRANCE: Benjamin Fall, Teddy Thomas, Remi Lamerat, Wesley Fofana, Gael Fickou, Anthony Belleau, Morgan Parra (capt), Kevin Gourdon, Kelian Galletier, Mathieu Babillot, Yoann Maestri, Bernard Le Roux, Uini Atonio, Camille Chat, Dany Priso. Res: Adrien Pelissie, Cyril Baille, Cedate Gomes Sa, Felix Lambey, Alexandre Lapandry, Baptiste Serin, Jules Plisson, Maxime Medard.

