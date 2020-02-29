TODAY |

France-bound Ngani Laumape dropped for Hurricanes' clash with Waratahs

Source:  1 NEWS

Departing All Blacks midfielder Ngani Laumape has been left out of the Hurricanes’ squad for their opening game of the trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition.

Ngani Laumape. Source: Photosport

Laumape confirmed yesterday he was leaving Wellington to join French club Stade Francais for the upcoming 2021/2022 season when the trans-Tasman tournament finishes.

A day later, Hurricanes coach Jason Holland has named his team to take on the Waratahs in Sydney, with Laumape’s name noticeably absent from a team that features a few tweaks to the one that last played the Highlanders last month.

Alex Fidow has swapped his spot on the bench for a starting role at tighthead prop with Tyrel Lomax while Isaia Walker-Leawere has also joined the starting line-up at lock.

In the backline, the only change is Laumape’s removal which the Hurricanes didn’t mention in their statement.

“The backline remains largely unchanged, the exception being at second five-eighth, where Peter Umaga-Jensen will partner Billy Proctor,” the Hurricanes said.

Holland said the naming was about opportunities.

“We have a number of guys in the squad who have continued to really put their hand up for selection right through our domestic season and we’ve now given some of them a chance again,” Holland said.

The Hurricanes play the Waratahs at the SCG at 9.45pm this Friday.

Hurricanes: 1. Xavier Numia, 2. Dane Coles (c), 3. Alex Fidow, 4. James Blackwell, 5. Isaia Walker-Leawere, 6. Reed Prinsep, 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 8. Devan Flanders, 9. Luke Campbell, 10. Reuben Love, 11. Salesi Rayasi, 12. Peter Umaga-Jensen, 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Julian Savea, 15. Jordie Barrett.

Reserves: 16. Asafo Aumua, 17. Tevita Mafileo, 18. Tyrel Lomax, 19. Liam Mitchell, 20. Brayden Iose, 21. Jonathan Taumateine, 22. Orbyn Leger, 23. Pepesana Patafilo.

Rugby
Hurricanes
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Dagg: We've got to get rid of the All Blacks' dual playmaker system for good
2
Third All Black exits Auckland as Ofa Tuungafasi takes NPC loyalties to Northland
3
France-bound Ngani Laumape dropped for Hurricanes' clash with Waratahs
4
Over 50,000 fans at AFL game in Melbourne contacted after possible Covid-19 exposure
5
Former All Black Richard Kahui expects Aussie Super Rugby teams will get a 'bit of a shock' against NZ foes
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Chiefs coach promises 'no stone unturned' after unruly claims at hotel but confident team wasn't involved

Third All Black exits Auckland as Ofa Tuungafasi takes NPC loyalties to Northland

Exclusive: NZ Rugby in talks for All Blacks-Tonga at Mt Smart to be first Test this year

Boks confirm first Tests since 2019 RWC final to prepare for upcoming Lions tour