 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'Fractured, bewildered, confused' - English media turn on Eddie Jones after Six Nations capitulation

share

Source:

1 NEWS

British media have begun to turn on England coach Eddie Jones, following his side's surrender of their Six Nations crown to Ireland yesterday morning.

Les Bleus heaped more pressure on Eddie Jones' men with a 22-16 win in Paris.
Source: SKY

England's 22-16 capitulation to France, coupled with Ireland's 28-8 victory over Scotland means that Jones' side have lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2009, and could conceivably finish the Six Nations in fifth place, should results go against them.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, famed rugby writer Mick Cleary didn't hold back in his criticism of England's disastrous Six Nations defence.

"A splinter of doubt has been driven hard into the heart of English rugby, an apprehension that this is deja vu all over again, that a side with supposed World Cup credentials is not all that it is cracked up to be," he wrote.

"Much as the match was billed as a test of England's 2019 World Cup credentials, the context of this encounter was that France have nothing like the status that once they had. At best, they are a middling side: at worst, a raggle-taggle bunch of misfits. These are not the All Blacks."

"Eddie Jones believed that he had constructed a side that could cope with whatever came their way. This last two weeks has shown the fallacy of that line of argument. One bad defeat can be due to adverse circumstance, one of those things. There is no such get-out clause after this loss."

The 28-8 win sets up a thrilling clash with England at Twickenham next week.
Source: SKY

Esteemed writer - and All Blacks critic - Stephen Jones also weighed in.

"It was the worst England performance since Eddie Jones arrived, inferior to the poor effort against Scotland. It was fractured, bewildered, confused, clodhopping."

"The gap in physicality was enormous. England were battered by bigger and better men, forwards who came out to play like international forwards — the combinations of willows, twigs and striplings which England sent out were lamentably ill-equipped to hold France."

Ex-England skipper Lawrence Dallaglio praised Ireland for their title win, also warning England what to expect when the two sides meet at Twickenham next week.

"If England don't sort themselves out this week they will be on the end of a hiding from Ireland on Saturday. That is clear. Ireland have been head and shoulders above the other five nations in this campaign."

"If there is a good time in a World Cup cycle to go through the test of character that Eddie Jones's squad face then it may be now."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:32
1
Liz Ellis has spoken out over the treatment of David Warner's wife Candice in South Africa.

'It is disgraceful, it is upsetting' – Aussie netball icon slams 'sexist' SBW masks

00:15
2
The Gold Coast snatched a 30-28 win over Canberra thanks to their Tongan superstar.

Watch: Tongan superstar Konrad Hurrell charges over tryline to steal late win for Titans, sends team-mate and crowd into raptures

00:29
3
Kagiso Rabada could miss the rest of the four match series if found guilty for this one.

'He's crossed the line a couple of times' - South African quick faces ban after send-off antics

00:15
4
Les Bleus heaped more pressure on Eddie Jones' men with a 22-16 win in Paris.

'Fractured, bewildered, confused' - English media turn on Eddie Jones after Six Nations capitulation

00:18
5
Hanover's Thomas Atkins was taken out in cowardly fashion by a Centralia player.

Watch: Fans left infuriated after disgusting foul in high school basketball game

South African fans making Sonny Bill Williams masks

Opinion: Warner v de Kock spat exposes Australian sledging hypocrisy... again

For years, the Australian cricketers have been happy to dish out abuse, but can't handle it coming back.

00:23
The storm has been downgraded from a category four to category two since it ripped a path of destruction through Vanuatu last week.

'A pretty unsettled start to the week' - North Island prepares for Cyclone Hola barrage to hit around midday

Heavy rain and strong wind warnings are in place for Northland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.

02:16
A new study suggests there's a simple way to remedy the poor statistics on Far North kids' teeth.

Northland children have the most rotten teeth in the country

A new study suggests there's a simple way to remedy the poor statistics on Far North kids' teeth.


04:28
TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright with the latest update on cyclone Hola.

Get the raincoats ready! Cyclone Hola barreling towards Northland bringing torrential rain and high winds - BOP, Coromandel and Auckland also set to be hit

Forecasters are warning of severe weather from Northland to Gisborne, with the first effects to be felt tonight.

01:40
Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

Weekend rewind: 'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses the controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 