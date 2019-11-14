TODAY |

The four simple words from Kieran Read's son that helped ease World Cup pain - 'Are you happy, daddy?'

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

Four simple words from his son helped snap All Blacks captain Kieran Read out of his post-World Cup defeat slump.

Speaking to Seven Sharp’s Hilary Barry as he promotes his autobiography Straight 8, Read spoke of his devastation at New Zealand’s semi-final exit at the hands of England.

Hurting in the aftermath of the defeat, he returned to an empty hotel room to birthday cards from his kids, which he forced himself to read.

“It brought a few tears, in a happy sense.”

Some simple words from son Reuben also helped Read, who is taking the family to Japan now his All Blacks career is over, put life in perspective.

Kieran Read and his son Reuben Source: 1 NEWS

“Are you happy, daddy?” he asked.

“To be honest when I’m sitting opposite Reuben and he’s asking that question, yes I am, and it probably took away some of that hurt that you’re feeling.”

Read also spoke about his non-traditional path to the top, turning his back on a scholarship at St Kent’s College in Auckland and returning to Rosehill College.

“If I look at my first XV career with Rosehill College, for me it was just fun. We literally had to scrap together 22 guys to be there on the weekend for our team. We had one rugby team out of 2000 kids at the school,” he said.

Read more
Kieran Read reveals early interaction with Richie McCaw that left him 's******* myself'

“It definitely does [the cream rises to the top]. I don’t think you need to head down that route. Those schools are fantastic and they‘ve got coaching and gyms, but we trained twice a week.

“I probably didn’t know about a gym until my last few months of the year at school in seventh form.

“If you give yourself time and generally work hard at it, you’ll make it.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former All Blacks captain tells Seven Sharp he's almost over that heartbreaking exit from the Rugby World Cup. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:38
Kieran Read reveals early interaction with Richie McCaw that left him 's******* myself'
2
'I wouldn't want to be anywhere else' - Sonny Bill Williams meets Wolfpack teammates
3
Exclusive: SBW talks new deal with Wolfpack, support from 'ride or die' wife and thoughts of staying in NZ
4
'A Highlander through and through' – Aaron Mauger stoked to secure NZ's most wanted coach, Tony Brown
5
LIVE: Irish level scores moments before halftime with scrappy All Whites
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:22

Rugby Australia buoyed by English support for 2027 World Cup bid
00:58

No Chiefs' contract for Kane Hames as former All Blacks' concussion battles continue

Leon MacDonald joins list of Kiwi Super Rugby coaches not interested in All Blacks job
01:09

'A Highlander through and through' – Aaron Mauger stoked to secure NZ's most wanted coach, Tony Brown