Four rugby players, including former Black Fern, suspended over doping offences

Four rugby players, including a former Black Fern, have been banned from playing over doping offences.

Former Black Fern Zoey Berry has been banned for four years for using a prohibited substance.

Zoe Berry, Rhys Pedersen, Glen Robertson and Ben Qauqau-Dodds have been suspended after anti-doping hearings held by the New Zealand Rugby Judicial Committee.

Berry (suspended for 4 years), Pedersen (21 months), and Robertson (4 years) had been banned for the possession and, in some cases, use or attempted use of clenbuterol - and Qauqau-Dodds (4 years) for the possession and use or attempted use of metandienone, New Zealand Rugby said.

Their suspensions began between January and July last year.

Clenbuterol and metandienone are both prohibited substances under the NZ Sports anti-doping rules.

Berry had played for the Black Ferns in 2012 , earning one test cap.

All four were playing club rugby at the time and were found out during an investigation by Medsafe into the operation of the website Clenbuterol NZ.

MedSafe found a number of athletes from a range of sporting codes made purchases from the website in 2014 and 2015.

New Zealand Rugby's General Manager of Rugby, Neil Sorensen, says it's disappointing rugby players had been involved in purchasing banned substances.

"What has happened to these four rugby players serves as a reminder that all athletes have to be very careful about what they put into their bodies," he said.

All athletes pleaded guilty to at least one of offence.

