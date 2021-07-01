Four rookies in All Blacks team for Tonga Test

Ian Foster has named his first All Blacks team for 2021.

Quinn Tupaea. Source: Getty

Foster announced the team in Auckland today ahead of Saturday's Test at Mt Smart Stadium against Tonga.

All four rookies named in last week's 36-strong squad have been included in the matchday 23 with Quinn Tupaea earning a start on debut while George Bower, Ethan Blackadder and Finlay Christie will earn their first caps off the bench.

“It’s fantastic that Quinn, George, Ethan and Finlay have an opportunity and we’re excited for them, especially playing in front of a home crowd," Foster said.

Dane Coles will start in his 75th Test alongside props Karl Tu’inukuafe and the returning Angus Ta’avao. Hooker Asafo Aumua will provide impact off the bench in his second Test, with Tyrel Lomax the other reserve prop alongside Bower.

Scott Barrett and Captain Samuel Whitelock are the starting locks, with Patrick Tuipulotu to make an impact off the bench.

In the loose forwards, Akira Ioane is at six and Dalton Papalii is in the number seven jersey with Luke Jacobson making his long-awaited return at number eight.

“Dalton gets a reward for a great campaign this year," Foster said speaking on the loose forwards trio.

"In Akira’s case, he started at six last year and it’s a chance for him to put a marker down. Luke played very well for the Chiefs and he is back in great form.”

In the backs, Brad Weber will make his first Test start in his eighth Test, inside Richie Mo’unga at ten, while Rieko Ioane will provide experienced support at centre outside Tupaea.

George Bridge returns to the All Blacks side on the left wing with Will Jordan on the right and Damian McKenzie at fullback.

The other back reserves alongside Christie are Jordie and Beauden Barrett.

Foster said Jordie would cover the midfield from the bench.

"He is excited by that. We know where he will play long term but he’s a great utility player to have.”

The All Blacks play Tonga at 7:05pm this Saturday.



All Blacks [Test Caps]

1. Karl Tu’inukuafe (17)

2. Dane Coles (74)

3. Angus Ta’avao (14)

4. Scott Barrett (36)

5. Samuel Whitelock (122) – captain

6. Akira Ioane (2)

7. Dalton Papalii (4)

8. Luke Jacobson (2)

9. Brad Weber (7)

10. Richie Mo’unga (22)

11. George Bridge (10)

12. Quinn Tupaea (new cap)

13. Rieko Ioane (33)

14. Will Jordan (2)

15. Damian McKenzie (27)