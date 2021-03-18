Four more years: Ofa Tu’ungafasi re-signs with All Blacks, Blues past next World Cup

All Blacks prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi announced last night he has signed a new contract with New Zealand Rugby which will see him remain in Auckland with the Blues until at least 2024.

It makes the 28-year-old the first All Black to re-sign beyond the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

"Myself and my family love it here. It's our home and our extended families are here," Tu’ungafasi said in a statement.

"I am a Blues player through-and-through. I love the club and the people. We are developing something special on and off the field at the club and I want to be part of it for the next few years.”

Blues prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi in action against the Highlanders. Source: Photosport

He said he was “blessed” to have played in the 2019 Rugby World Cup and would be doing everything he could to play in the next one.

Tu'ungafasi has played 39 tests for the All Blacks, debuting in 2016 in a match against Wales.