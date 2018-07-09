 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Four Kiwi sides to battle it out as Super Rugby quarter-finals confirmed

share

Source:

AAP

Four of the five Kiwi sides will take part in this year's Super Rugby quarter-finals, with the play-off match-ups confirmed overnight.

Crusaders lock Scott Barrett celebrates his try with teammate Kieran Read. Crusaders v Highlanders. Super Rugby, round 19, Wyatt Crockett Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 6th July 2018. Photo Copyright: Craig Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Crusaders lock Scott Barrett celebrates his try with teammate Kieran Read.

Source: Photosport

The Waratahs are the only Australian team in the Super Rugby finals, after the Melbourne Rebels just missed out.

The first quarter-final will be an all-Kiwi affair, with the Hurricanes hosting the Highlanders in Wellington.

The table topping Crusaders will host the Sharks in Christchurch, before the Australian conference winning Waratahshost the Highlanders in a knockout quarter-final on Saturday night.

Both the Sharks sneak through ahead of the Rebels, who lost 43-37 to the Highlanders in Dunedin, both having finished on 36 points.

Each finished level on wins, the initial tie-breaker, but the Sharks had a -5 points differential to the Rebels -21.

The Lions, the losing finalist for the last two seasons, will host the Jaguares after clinching top spot in the South African conference with a 38-12 home win over the Bulls.

The Tahs dropped to third on the overall ladder after losing to the Brumbies last night, with the Lions later replacing them in second spot.

The match between the Tahs and the sixth-placed Highlanders, who they beat 41-12 in Sydney back in May, is expected to be played next Saturday, with the details to be confirmed later.

The Tahs conceded six tries to the Brumbies, whose own slim playoff hopes ended when the Rebels picked up a bonus-point in Dunedin.

Quarter-finals

Friday, July 20
 Hurricanes v Chiefs - Westpac Stadium, Wellington

Saturday, July 21
Crusaders v Sharks - AMI Stadium, Christchurch

Waratahs v Highlanders - Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Lions v Jaguares - Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
The German won her third Grand Slam title with a straight sets victory.

Watch: Angelique Kerber ends Serena Williams' fairytale run to claim Wimbledon crown

00:15
2
Ed Quirk was given his marching orders for this incident in his side's 48-27 loss.

'Refs have got to use common sense' - Beauden Barrett slams controversial Sunwolves red card as 'a joke'

00:19
3
The Rebels were desperately looking for a draw in the final moments - enter Naholo.

Watch: Waisake Naholo delivers earth-shattering tackle to stop Rebels' runaway try dead in its tracks at full time

00:39
4
The Serbian star overcame the world number one in a five set thriller.

Emotional Novak Djokovic marches into Wimbledon final after hard-fought win over Rafael Nadal

00:15
5
The Red Devils sealed third place with a 2-0 win over England.

Eden Hazard special sees Belgium take World Cup third place play-off

A graphic showing the likelihood of storm surge in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Safety warnings issued as storm forecast to batter Auckland this weekend

A low pressure system from the north is forecast to bring heavy rain and severe gales to the region.

00:40
They still have to be extracted from the caves, and are reportedly "too week to move".

New details emerge of how boys and football coach became trapped in Thai cave for two weeks

A casual jaunt to relax after soccer practice turned into a life or death situation that gripped the world.

Demetrius Pairama

Family of 17-year-old found dead in vacant Auckland home heartbroken and searching for answers - 'she was loved by many'

Jacqueline King, the aunt of Demetrius Pairama, described her niece as adventurous and outgoing.

03:28
Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to fight for her ancestral land in Ihumatao, South Auckland.

Meet the young Auckland woman taking the fight to protect her ancestral land to the UN

Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to protect land in Ihumātao, South Auckland.

00:31
Severe gales and heavy rain are on the agenda, with possible coastal flooding on Sunday.

'Batten down the hatches' - severe gales and heavy rain could cause weekend washout and road closures in Auckland

The school holidays weather will take a turn for the worse as 'Tasman rainmaker' hits.